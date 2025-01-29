KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1290 and closed at ₹1308.10, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1310 and a low of ₹1248.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹34,197.65 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1928.75, while the low is ₹1268.25. The BSE recorded a volume of 97,205 shares traded.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1267.70, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1260.70
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1267.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1235.85 and ₹1299.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1235.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1299.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by 0.38%, currently trading at ₹1255.90. Over the past year, the stock has dropped by 10.52%, also settling at ₹1255.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.05%
|3 Months
|-2.6%
|6 Months
|-31.46%
|YTD
|-14.04%
|1 Year
|-10.52%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1299.4
|Support 1
|1235.85
|Resistance 2
|1338.25
|Support 2
|1211.15
|Resistance 3
|1362.95
|Support 3
|1172.3
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1675.0, 33.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2120.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1462 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1143 k
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1365 k & BSE volume was 97 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1308.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1310 & ₹1248.25 yesterday to end at ₹1259.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend