Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 29 2025 09:32:19
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.85 0.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 732.85 0.60%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 309.05 1.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 434.00 -0.29%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 754.65 0.40%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 1260.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1267.70 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1290 and closed at 1308.10, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1310 and a low of 1248.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 34,197.65 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 1928.75, while the low is 1268.25. The BSE recorded a volume of 97,205 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:36:01 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1267.70, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1260.70

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1267.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1235.85 and 1299.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1235.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1299.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:17:48 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by 0.38%, currently trading at 1255.90. Over the past year, the stock has dropped by 10.52%, also settling at 1255.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.05%
3 Months-2.6%
6 Months-31.46%
YTD-14.04%
1 Year-10.52%
29 Jan 2025, 08:49:15 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11299.4Support 11235.85
Resistance 21338.25Support 21211.15
Resistance 31362.95Support 31172.3
29 Jan 2025, 08:30:00 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1675.0, 33.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2120.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy4444
    Hold3344
    Sell110.000.00
    Strong Sell2222
29 Jan 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1462 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1143 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1365 k & BSE volume was 97 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:01:15 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1308.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1310 & 1248.25 yesterday to end at 1259.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue