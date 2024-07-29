KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies' stock opened at ₹1807.05 and closed at ₹1772.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1812.6 and the low was ₹1777.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹48572.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1928.75 and ₹961 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 26149 shares.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2060.0, 15.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|5
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 621 k & BSE volume was 26 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1812.6 & ₹1777.2 yesterday to end at ₹1790. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend