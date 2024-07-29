Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 1772.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1790 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies' stock opened at 1807.05 and closed at 1772.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1812.6 and the low was 1777.2. The market capitalization stood at 48572.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1928.75 and 961 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 26149 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2060.0, 15.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4533
    Buy5555
    Hold3222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
29 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 648 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1779 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 621 k & BSE volume was 26 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1772.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1812.6 & 1777.2 yesterday to end at 1790. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.