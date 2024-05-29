KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1551.25 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹1565. The stock reached a high of ₹1565 and a low of ₹1500.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹41,243.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1764 and ₹961 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23,336 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 12.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1682 k & BSE volume was 61 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1565 & ₹1500.5 yesterday to end at ₹1551.25. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.