Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -3.02 %. The stock closed at 1551.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1504.45 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies closed at 1551.25 on the last trading day, with an open price of 1565. The stock reached a high of 1565 and a low of 1500.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at 41,243.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1764 and 961 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23,336 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 12.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
29 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1743 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1216 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1682 k & BSE volume was 61 k.

29 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1551.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1565 & 1500.5 yesterday to end at 1551.25. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.