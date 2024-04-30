KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1492.65, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1508.5

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1449.5, closed at ₹1415.5, with a high of ₹1529.15 and a low of ₹1407. The market cap stood at ₹40913.07 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1764 and the low was ₹840. The BSE volume for the day was 142,222 shares traded.
KPIT Technologies share price Live : Shareholding information
KPIT Technologies has a 3.15% MF holding & 23.98% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.61% in december to 3.15% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 26.48% in december to 23.98% in march quarter.
KPIT Technologies share price update : Return metrics and efficiency
KPIT Technologies has a ROE of 25.73% in the most recent fiscal year. Its return on investment value was 20.18% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates project the ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 31.28% and 31.99% respectively.
KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live : Financial performance
KPIT Technologies has shown an EPS growth of 36.59% and a revenue growth of 15.99% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 45711.08 cr, which is 35.84% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of 28.30% for revenue and 46.03% in profit for quarter 4.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 13.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price dropped by 1.05% to reach ₹1492.65, following a similar trend with its industry peers like Tata Elxsi, Mphasis, Coforge, and Cyient. The broader market indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced declines of 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|7047.75
|-56.55
|-0.8
|9191.1
|6559.0
|43890.85
|Mphasis
|2315.9
|-27.35
|-1.17
|2835.0
|1799.2
|43770.28
|KPIT Technologies
|1492.65
|-15.85
|-1.05
|1764.0
|874.1
|40353.25
|Coforge
|5099.05
|-83.15
|-1.6
|6840.0
|4055.3
|31148.61
|Cyient
|1814.45
|-26.3
|-1.43
|2457.0
|1150.0
|19943.06
KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1465 and a high of ₹1532.2 on the current trading day.
KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is -42.38% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 3 PM is 42.38% lower than yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹1492.65, down by 1.05%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. When the price rises with increased volume, it indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a price drop with high volume could signal a continued decline in prices.
KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1492.65, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1508.5
KPIT Technologies share price closed the day at ₹1492.65 - a 1.05% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1526.43 , 1562.47 , 1592.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1459.93 , 1429.47 , 1393.43.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates
KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1490.7, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹1508.5
KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1490.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1432.9 and ₹1555.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1432.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1555.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1393.91
|10 Days
|1435.25
|20 Days
|1450.96
|50 Days
|1511.43
|100 Days
|1508.11
|300 Days
|1341.42
KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
KPIT Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is -21.76% lower than yesterday
As of 2 PM, the volume of KPIT Technologies traded was 21.76% lower than the previous day. The price of the stock was trading at ₹1497.15, down by 0.75%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
KPIT Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies reached a peak of 1511.6 and a low of 1495.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1498.93 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1489.77 and 1482.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1508.82
|Support 1
|1492.97
|Resistance 2
|1518.13
|Support 2
|1486.43
|Resistance 3
|1524.67
|Support 3
|1477.12
KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1503.55, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1508.5
KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1503.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1432.9 and ₹1555.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1432.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1555.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 424.58% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 1 PM has increased by 424.58% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1504.3, showing a slight decrease of -0.28%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
KPIT Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies reached a high of 1513.0 and a low of 1496.8 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, suggesting a strong bullish trend. Traders should monitor for overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1515.13
|Support 1
|1498.93
|Resistance 2
|1522.17
|Support 2
|1489.77
|Resistance 3
|1531.33
|Support 3
|1482.73
KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1465 and a high of ₹1532.2 on the current day.
KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 599.37% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 12 AM has increased by 599.37% compared to yesterday, while the price was trading at ₹1501.4, showing a decrease of -0.47%. Both volume traded and price are essential indicators to analyze trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
KPIT Technologies share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 1511.52 and 1483.82 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1483.82 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1511.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1499.93
|Support 1
|1491.93
|Resistance 2
|1503.02
|Support 2
|1487.02
|Resistance 3
|1507.93
|Support 3
|1483.93
KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
KPIT Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1393.91
|10 Days
|1435.25
|20 Days
|1450.96
|50 Days
|1511.43
|100 Days
|1508.11
|300 Days
|1341.42
KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1495.95, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹1508.5
KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1495.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1432.9 and ₹1555.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1432.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1555.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 637.83% higher than yesterday
As of 11 AM, the volume traded for KPIT Technologies is 637.83% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1494.9, showing a decrease of -0.9%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
KPIT Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1506.25 and 1489.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1489.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1506.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1511.52
|Support 1
|1483.82
|Resistance 2
|1527.63
|Support 2
|1472.23
|Resistance 3
|1539.22
|Support 3
|1456.12
KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1495.5, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹1508.5
KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1495.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1432.9 and ₹1555.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1432.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1555.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price dropped by 0.86% to reach ₹1495.5, while its industry counterparts are displaying a mixed performance. While Cyient is experiencing a decline, Tata Elxsi, Mphasis, and Coforge are all showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.48% and 0.35% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|7139.65
|35.35
|0.5
|9191.1
|6559.0
|44463.17
|Mphasis
|2348.15
|4.9
|0.21
|2835.0
|1799.2
|44379.8
|KPIT Technologies
|1495.5
|-13.0
|-0.86
|1764.0
|874.1
|40430.3
|Coforge
|5206.55
|24.35
|0.47
|6840.0
|4055.3
|31805.29
|Cyient
|1827.05
|-13.7
|-0.74
|2457.0
|1150.0
|20081.55
KPIT Technologies share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 441.94% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of KPIT Technologies by 10 AM is 441.94% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1494.5, showing a decrease of -0.93%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
KPIT Technologies share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1500.5 & a low of 1483.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1506.25
|Support 1
|1489.0
|Resistance 2
|1512.0
|Support 2
|1477.5
|Resistance 3
|1523.5
|Support 3
|1471.75
KPIT Technologies Live Updates
KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
The stock price of KPIT Technologies is down by 1.33% at ₹1488.4, while its competitors such as Tata Elxsi, Mphasis, Coforge, and Cyient are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex indices are up by 0.24% and 0.31% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|7142.0
|37.7
|0.53
|9191.1
|6559.0
|44477.8
|Mphasis
|2354.95
|11.7
|0.5
|2835.0
|1799.2
|44508.32
|KPIT Technologies
|1488.4
|-20.1
|-1.33
|1764.0
|874.1
|40238.36
|Coforge
|5197.6
|15.4
|0.3
|6840.0
|4055.3
|31750.62
|Cyient
|1845.3
|4.55
|0.25
|2457.0
|1150.0
|20282.14
KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1488.5, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹1508.5
KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1488.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1432.9 and ₹1555.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1432.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1555.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis
The stock price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by 2.26% and is currently trading at ₹1474.40. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have increased by 64.54% to ₹1474.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.42%
|3 Months
|3.28%
|6 Months
|27.26%
|YTD
|-0.35%
|1 Year
|64.54%
KPIT Technologies share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1555.3
|Support 1
|1432.9
|Resistance 2
|1603.55
|Support 2
|1358.75
|Resistance 3
|1677.7
|Support 3
|1310.5
KPIT Technologies share price Today : KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1195 k
The trading volume yesterday was 362.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 142 k.
KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1415.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1529.15 & ₹1407 yesterday to end at ₹1415.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
