Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies closed today at 1492.65, down -1.05% from yesterday's 1508.5

43 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 1508.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1492.65 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1449.5, closed at 1415.5, with a high of 1529.15 and a low of 1407. The market cap stood at 40913.07 crore. The 52-week high was 1764 and the low was 840. The BSE volume for the day was 142,222 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:01 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live : Shareholding information

KPIT Technologies has a 3.15% MF holding & 23.98% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.61% in december to 3.15% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 26.48% in december to 23.98% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:31 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

KPIT Technologies has a ROE of 25.73% in the most recent fiscal year. Its return on investment value was 20.18% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates project the ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 31.28% and 31.99% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:03 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live : Financial performance

KPIT Technologies has shown an EPS growth of 36.59% and a revenue growth of 15.99% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 45711.08 cr, which is 35.84% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of 28.30% for revenue and 46.03% in profit for quarter 4.

30 Apr 2024, 06:31 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 13.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy5554
    Hold2211
    Sell0011
    Strong Sell2222
30 Apr 2024, 06:00 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price dropped by 1.05% to reach 1492.65, following a similar trend with its industry peers like Tata Elxsi, Mphasis, Coforge, and Cyient. The broader market indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced declines of 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi7047.75-56.55-0.89191.16559.043890.85
Mphasis2315.9-27.35-1.172835.01799.243770.28
KPIT Technologies1492.65-15.85-1.051764.0874.140353.25
Coforge5099.05-83.15-1.66840.04055.331148.61
Cyient1814.45-26.3-1.432457.01150.019943.06
30 Apr 2024, 05:32 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock reached a low of 1465 and a high of 1532.2 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 03:49 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is -42.38% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 3 PM is 42.38% lower than yesterday. The stock price is currently at 1492.65, down by 1.05%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. When the price rises with increased volume, it indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a price drop with high volume could signal a continued decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:48 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1492.65, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1508.5

KPIT Technologies share price closed the day at 1492.65 - a 1.05% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1526.43 , 1562.47 , 1592.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1459.93 , 1429.47 , 1393.43.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:33 PM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:16 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1490.7, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹1508.5

KPIT Technologies share price is at 1490.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1432.9 and 1555.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1432.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1555.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:58 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1393.91
10 Days1435.25
20 Days1450.96
50 Days1511.43
100 Days1508.11
300 Days1341.42
30 Apr 2024, 02:57 PM IST KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 02:49 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is -21.76% lower than yesterday

As of 2 PM, the volume of KPIT Technologies traded was 21.76% lower than the previous day. The price of the stock was trading at 1497.15, down by 0.75%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:33 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies reached a peak of 1511.6 and a low of 1495.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1498.93 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1489.77 and 1482.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11508.82Support 11492.97
Resistance 21518.13Support 21486.43
Resistance 31524.67Support 31477.12
30 Apr 2024, 02:15 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 12.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy5554
    Hold2211
    Sell0011
    Strong Sell2222
30 Apr 2024, 02:01 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1503.55, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1508.5

KPIT Technologies share price is at 1503.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1432.9 and 1555.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1432.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1555.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:52 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 424.58% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 1 PM has increased by 424.58% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1504.3, showing a slight decrease of -0.28%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 01:38 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies reached a high of 1513.0 and a low of 1496.8 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, suggesting a strong bullish trend. Traders should monitor for overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11515.13Support 11498.93
Resistance 21522.17Support 21489.77
Resistance 31531.33Support 31482.73
30 Apr 2024, 01:00 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock reached a low of 1465 and a high of 1532.2 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:48 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 599.37% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 12 AM has increased by 599.37% compared to yesterday, while the price was trading at 1501.4, showing a decrease of -0.47%. Both volume traded and price are essential indicators to analyze trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 12:35 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 1511.52 and 1483.82 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1483.82 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1511.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11499.93Support 11491.93
Resistance 21503.02Support 21487.02
Resistance 31507.93Support 31483.93
30 Apr 2024, 12:26 PM IST KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1393.91
10 Days1435.25
20 Days1450.96
50 Days1511.43
100 Days1508.11
300 Days1341.42
30 Apr 2024, 12:12 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1495.95, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹1508.5

KPIT Technologies share price is at 1495.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1432.9 and 1555.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1432.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1555.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:45 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 637.83% higher than yesterday

As of 11 AM, the volume traded for KPIT Technologies is 637.83% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1494.9, showing a decrease of -0.9%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:33 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1506.25 and 1489.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1489.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1506.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11511.52Support 11483.82
Resistance 21527.63Support 21472.23
Resistance 31539.22Support 31456.12
30 Apr 2024, 11:29 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 12.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy5554
    Hold2211
    Sell0011
    Strong Sell2222
30 Apr 2024, 11:22 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1495.5, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹1508.5

KPIT Technologies share price is at 1495.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1432.9 and 1555.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1432.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1555.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:12 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price dropped by 0.86% to reach 1495.5, while its industry counterparts are displaying a mixed performance. While Cyient is experiencing a decline, Tata Elxsi, Mphasis, and Coforge are all showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.48% and 0.35% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi7139.6535.350.59191.16559.044463.17
Mphasis2348.154.90.212835.01799.244379.8
KPIT Technologies1495.5-13.0-0.861764.0874.140430.3
Coforge5206.5524.350.476840.04055.331805.29
Cyient1827.05-13.7-0.742457.01150.020081.55
30 Apr 2024, 10:52 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 441.94% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of KPIT Technologies by 10 AM is 441.94% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1494.5, showing a decrease of -0.93%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 10:34 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1500.5 & a low of 1483.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11506.25Support 11489.0
Resistance 21512.0Support 21477.5
Resistance 31523.5Support 31471.75
30 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:53 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of KPIT Technologies is down by 1.33% at 1488.4, while its competitors such as Tata Elxsi, Mphasis, Coforge, and Cyient are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex indices are up by 0.24% and 0.31% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi7142.037.70.539191.16559.044477.8
Mphasis2354.9511.70.52835.01799.244508.32
KPIT Technologies1488.4-20.1-1.331764.0874.140238.36
Coforge5197.615.40.36840.04055.331750.62
Cyient1845.34.550.252457.01150.020282.14
30 Apr 2024, 09:36 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1488.5, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹1508.5

KPIT Technologies share price is at 1488.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1432.9 and 1555.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1432.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1555.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:19 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by 2.26% and is currently trading at 1474.40. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have increased by 64.54% to 1474.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.42%
3 Months3.28%
6 Months27.26%
YTD-0.35%
1 Year64.54%
30 Apr 2024, 08:47 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11555.3Support 11432.9
Resistance 21603.55Support 21358.75
Resistance 31677.7Support 31310.5
30 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 12.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy5554
    Hold2211
    Sell0011
    Strong Sell2222
30 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today : KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1195 k

The trading volume yesterday was 362.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 142 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1415.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1529.15 & 1407 yesterday to end at 1415.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.