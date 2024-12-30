Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 30 Dec 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 1452.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1461.4 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1451.75 and closed slightly higher at 1452.4. The stock reached a high of 1470.85 and a low of 1450 during the session. With a market capitalization of 39,426.1 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 1928.75 and above its 52-week low of 1283.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 46,560 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:19:11 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by 0.63%, currently trading at 1452.20. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have dropped by 3.01%, reaching 1452.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 9.58%, rising to 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.47%
3 Months-4.96%
6 Months-10.65%
YTD-3.52%
1 Year-3.01%
30 Dec 2024, 08:46:36 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11471.97Support 11450.47
Resistance 21482.48Support 21439.48
Resistance 31493.47Support 31428.97
30 Dec 2024, 08:31:38 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 21.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2040.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy4444
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
30 Dec 2024, 08:20:12 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 458 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1454 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 412 k & BSE volume was 46 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:03:48 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1452.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1470.85 & 1450 yesterday to end at 1461.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

