KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1451.75 and closed slightly higher at ₹1452.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1470.85 and a low of ₹1450 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹39,426.1 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and above its 52-week low of ₹1283.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 46,560 shares.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by 0.63%, currently trading at ₹1452.20. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have dropped by 3.01%, reaching ₹1452.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 9.58%, rising to 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.47%
|3 Months
|-4.96%
|6 Months
|-10.65%
|YTD
|-3.52%
|1 Year
|-3.01%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1471.97
|Support 1
|1450.47
|Resistance 2
|1482.48
|Support 2
|1439.48
|Resistance 3
|1493.47
|Support 3
|1428.97
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 21.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 412 k & BSE volume was 46 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1470.85 & ₹1450 yesterday to end at ₹1461.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend