KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1262 and closed slightly lower at ₹1260.70. The stock experienced a high of ₹1404.65 and a low of ₹1223.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹37,211.09 crore, the company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1248.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 506,062 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1660.0, 21.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2120.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 547.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 506 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1404.65 & ₹1223.75 yesterday to end at ₹1369.20. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.