KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 8.61 %. The stock closed at 1260.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1369.20 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1262 and closed slightly lower at 1260.70. The stock experienced a high of 1404.65 and a low of 1223.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of 37,211.09 crore, the company's stock has a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1248.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 506,062 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1660.0, 21.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2120.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy4444
    Hold3344
    Sell110.000.00
    Strong Sell2222
30 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1615 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 547.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 506 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1260.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1404.65 & 1223.75 yesterday to end at 1369.20. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

