KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 30 Jul 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 1788.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1802.05 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies opened at 1790.05 and closed at 1788.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1839.5 and a low of 1774.9. With a market capitalization of 48,899.32 crore, the 52-week high for the stock was 1928.75 and the low was 961. The BSE volume for the day was 616,554 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11835.73Support 11770.93
Resistance 21869.77Support 21740.17
Resistance 31900.53Support 31706.13
30 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2060.0, 14.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4533
    Buy5555
    Hold3222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
30 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1598 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1646 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 982 k & BSE volume was 616 k.

30 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1788.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1839.5 & 1774.9 yesterday to end at 1802.05. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

