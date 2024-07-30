KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1790.05 and closed at ₹1788.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1839.5 and a low of ₹1774.9. With a market capitalization of ₹48,899.32 crore, the 52-week high for the stock was ₹1928.75 and the low was ₹961. The BSE volume for the day was 616,554 shares traded.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1835.73
|Support 1
|1770.93
|Resistance 2
|1869.77
|Support 2
|1740.17
|Resistance 3
|1900.53
|Support 3
|1706.13
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2060.0, 14.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|5
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 982 k & BSE volume was 616 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1839.5 & ₹1774.9 yesterday to end at ₹1802.05. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend