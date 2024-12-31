Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 31 Dec 2024, by 1 %. The stock closed at 1461.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1476 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1466.75 and closed slightly lower at 1461.40. The stock reached a high of 1476.15 and a low of 1438.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 39,654.16 crore, KPIT's 52-week high stands at 1928.75, while the low is 1283.30. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 48,923 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1461.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1476.15 & 1438.1 yesterday to end at 1476. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

