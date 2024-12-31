KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1466.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹1461.40. The stock reached a high of ₹1476.15 and a low of ₹1438.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹39,654.16 crore, KPIT's 52-week high stands at ₹1928.75, while the low is ₹1283.30. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 48,923 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1461.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1476.15 & ₹1438.1 yesterday to end at ₹1476. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend