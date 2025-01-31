Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2025, by 4.69 %. The stock closed at 1369.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1433.40 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1425 and closed at 1369.20, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1479 and a low of 1414.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 38,919.48 crore, KPIT's performance remains notable, particularly against its 52-week high of 1928.75 and low of 1223.75. The BSE volume for the day was 153,188 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11471.78Support 11403.43
Resistance 21509.57Support 21372.87
Resistance 31540.13Support 31335.08
31 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1570.0, 9.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy5444
    Hold3344
    Sell110.000.00
    Strong Sell1222
31 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1855 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 186.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 153 k.

31 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1369.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1479 & 1414.25 yesterday to end at 1433.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

