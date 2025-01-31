KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2025, by 4.69 %. The stock closed at 1369.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1433.40 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.