KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1425 and closed at ₹1369.20, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1479 and a low of ₹1414.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹38,919.48 crore, KPIT's performance remains notable, particularly against its 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and low of ₹1223.75. The BSE volume for the day was 153,188 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1471.78
|Support 1
|1403.43
|Resistance 2
|1509.57
|Support 2
|1372.87
|Resistance 3
|1540.13
|Support 3
|1335.08
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1570.0, 9.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 186.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 153 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1479 & ₹1414.25 yesterday to end at ₹1433.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.