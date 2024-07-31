LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST Trade

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 2.11 %. The stock closed at 1836.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1875.35 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.