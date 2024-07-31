KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1806.95 and closed at ₹1802.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1840 and a low of ₹1787.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹49835.49 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1928.75 and the low was ₹1038.5. The BSE volume for the day was 83621 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1875.35, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹1836.55
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1856.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1876.27. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1876.27 then there can be further positive price movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 1.11% and is currently trading at ₹1856.95. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have gained 69.65% to reach ₹1856.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to reach 24857.30 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.36%
|3 Months
|12.41%
|6 Months
|26.05%
|YTD
|21.34%
|1 Year
|69.65%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1856.13
|Support 1
|1801.68
|Resistance 2
|1876.27
|Support 2
|1767.37
|Resistance 3
|1910.58
|Support 3
|1747.23
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2060.0, 12.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|5
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 774 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1575 k
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 690 k & BSE volume was 83 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1802.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1840 & ₹1787.95 yesterday to end at ₹1836.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend