Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 2.11 %. The stock closed at 1836.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1875.35 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies opened at 1806.95 and closed at 1802.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1840 and a low of 1787.95. The market capitalization stood at 49835.49 crore. The 52-week high was 1928.75 and the low was 1038.5. The BSE volume for the day was 83621 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1875.35, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹1836.55

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 1856.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1876.27. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1876.27 then there can be further positive price movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 1.11% and is currently trading at 1856.95. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have gained 69.65% to reach 1856.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to reach 24857.30 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.36%
3 Months12.41%
6 Months26.05%
YTD21.34%
1 Year69.65%
31 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11856.13Support 11801.68
Resistance 21876.27Support 21767.37
Resistance 31910.58Support 31747.23
31 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2060.0, 12.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4533
    Buy5555
    Hold3222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
31 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 774 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1575 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 690 k & BSE volume was 83 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1802.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1840 & 1787.95 yesterday to end at 1836.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.