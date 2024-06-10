Hello User
Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:02 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live Updates : Kronox Lab Sciences stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 18.01 %. The stock closed at 136 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.5 per share. Investors should monitor Kronox Lab Sciences stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live Updates

Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live Updates : Kronox Lab Sciences' stock opened at 165 and closed at 136 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 165, while the lowest was 156.8. The market capitalization for the company was reported as 0.0 crore. The BSE volume for the day was 325,384 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 01:02 PM IST Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live: Kronox Lab Sciences share price live: Today's Price range

Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live: Kronox Lab Sciences stock had a low price of 156.8 and a high price of 165 on the current day.

10 Jun 2024, 12:27 PM IST Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live: Kronox Lab Sciences Short Term and Long Term Trends

Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kronox Lab Sciences share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

10 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days0.00
10 Days0.00
20 Days0.00
50 Days0.00
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
10 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live: Kronox Lab Sciences closed at ₹136 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 165 & 156.8 yesterday to end at 136.

