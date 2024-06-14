Hello User
Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live Updates : Kronox Lab Sciences stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 159.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151.4 per share. Investors should monitor Kronox Lab Sciences stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live Updates

Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for Kronox Lab Sciences, the open price was 151.4, the close price was 159.35, the high was 156.2, and the low was 151.4. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high was 165 and the 52-week low was 156.8. The BSE volume for the day was 189,366 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live: Kronox Lab Sciences closed at ₹159.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 156.2 & 151.4 yesterday to end at 159.35.

