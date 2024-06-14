Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for Kronox Lab Sciences, the open price was ₹151.4, the close price was ₹159.35, the high was ₹156.2, and the low was ₹151.4. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high was ₹165 and the 52-week low was ₹156.8. The BSE volume for the day was 189,366 shares traded.
14 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live: Kronox Lab Sciences closed at ₹159.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹156.2 & ₹151.4 yesterday to end at ₹159.35.