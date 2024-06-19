Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Live blog for 19 Jun 2024

Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live Updates : Kronox Lab Sciences' stock opened at ₹151.4 and closed at ₹159.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹156.2, and the low was ₹151.4. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹165, and the low is ₹156.8. The BSE trading volume was 189,366 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live: Kronox Lab Sciences' stock price dropped by 4.99% today to reach ₹151.4, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. Jio Financial Services is declining, whereas Mankind Pharma is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|359.95
|-3.15
|-0.87
|394.7
|204.65
|228686.46
|Mankind Pharma
|2269.35
|23.9
|1.06
|2488.65
|1623.05
|90907.54
Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹156.2 & ₹151.4 yesterday to end at ₹159.35.