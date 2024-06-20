Hello User
Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live Updates : Kronox Lab Sciences stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 159.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151.4 per share. Investors should monitor Kronox Lab Sciences stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live Updates

Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live Updates : Kronox Lab Sciences saw a positive trend on the last day with an open price of 151.4 and a close price of 159.35. The stock reached a high of 156.2 and a low of 151.4 during the trading session. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were recorded at 165 and 156.8 respectively. The BSE volume stood at 189,366 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live: Kronox Lab Sciences closed at ₹159.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 156.2 & 151.4 yesterday to end at 159.35.

