KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : Krystal Integrated Services Reports Positive Trading Day

KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 4.92 %. The stock closed at 715.0 per share. The stock is currently trading at 750.2 per share. Investors should monitor KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES opened at ₹795.0 and closed at ₹715.0. The stock reached a high of ₹795.0 and a low of ₹762.0. The BSE volume for the day was 142,216 shares. The market capitalization for KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES was at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were not available in the data provided.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Mar 2024, 11:43:34 AM IST
KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES share price update :KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES trading at ₹750.2, up 4.92% from yesterday's ₹715.0
The current data for KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES stock shows that the price is ₹750.2, with a percent change of 4.92 and a net change of 35.2. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, reflecting potential growth and investor interest in the company.
21 Mar 2024, 11:10:04 AM IST
KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES ORD share price live: Today's Price range
Today, KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES ORD stock reached a high of ₹795.0 and a low of ₹740.0.
21 Mar 2024, 11:00:47 AM IST
KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES share price Today :KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES trading at ₹751.9, up 5.16% from yesterday's ₹715.0
Krystal Integrated Services stock is currently priced at ₹751.9, with a 5.16% increase in value. The net change is 36.9.
21 Mar 2024, 10:20:05 AM IST
KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES share price Live :KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES closed at ₹715.0 on last trading day
On the last day, KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES had a trading volume of 142,216 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹715.0.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!