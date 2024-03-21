KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : Krystal Integrated Services Reports Positive Trading Day

KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES opened at ₹795.0 and closed at ₹715.0. The stock reached a high of ₹795.0 and a low of ₹762.0. The BSE volume for the day was 142,216 shares. The market capitalization for KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES was at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were not available in the data provided.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES stock shows that the price is ₹750.2, with a percent change of 4.92 and a net change of 35.2. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, reflecting potential growth and investor interest in the company.
Today, KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES ORD stock reached a high of ₹795.0 and a low of ₹740.0.
Krystal Integrated Services stock is currently priced at ₹751.9, with a 5.16% increase in value. The net change is 36.9.
On the last day, KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES had a trading volume of 142,216 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹715.0.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!