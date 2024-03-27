KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES closed today at 703.95, down -0.2% from yesterday's 705.35

KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Krystal Integrated Services had a high of ₹720.0 and a low of ₹695.5. The stock opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹705.35. The market capitalization was at 0.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹795.0 and a 52-week low of ₹695.5. The BSE volume for the day was 0 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the stock price of Krystal Integrated Services closed at ₹703.95, which represents a decrease of 0.2% compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹705.35. The net change in price was -1.4.
Today, KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES ORD stock reached a low of ₹688.35 and a high of ₹715.6.
The current stock price of KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES is ₹699.9 with a percent change of -0.77% and a net change of -5.45.
The stock price of Krystal Integrated Services is currently at ₹692.05, which represents a decrease of 1.89% or a net change of -13.3.
Click here for KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES AGM
Today, KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES ORD stock reached a high of ₹715.6 and a low of ₹691.0.
The stock price of Krystal Integrated Services is currently at ₹694.6, reflecting a decrease of 1.52% or a net change of -10.75.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|286.91
|10 Days
|0.00
|20 Days
|0.00
|50 Days
|0.00
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
Today, KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES ORD stock reached a low of ₹702.4 and a high of ₹715.6.
The current data shows that KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES stock is priced at ₹702.4 with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -2.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
The current stock price of Krystal Integrated Services is ₹709.9, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 4.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES ORD stock's low price today was ₹704.15 and the high price was ₹715.6.
The stock of Krystal Integrated Services is currently trading at ₹706.25 with a net change of 0.9 and a percent change of 0.13. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Today, KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES ORD stock hit a low of ₹704.15 and a high of ₹715.6.
KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES stock is currently priced at ₹707.45 with a net change of 2.1 and a percent change of 0.3.
Krystal Integrated Services stock is currently priced at ₹707.0, with a small increase of 0.23% or 1.65 points.
Click here for KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES Profit Loss
Today, KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES ORD stock reached a low of ₹704.15 and a high of ₹715.6.
The current stock price of Krystal Integrated Services is ₹710.65, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 5.3.
The current stock price of KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES is ₹705.35 with no change in percentage or net change.
On the last day, KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES had 0 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a closing price of ₹705.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!