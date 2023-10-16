Ksolves India share price Today Live Updates : Ksolves India closed today at 1148.85, up 4.55% from yesterday's 1098.85

On the last day, the open price of Ksolves India was ₹0.0 and the close price was ₹1098.85. The stock had a high of ₹1115.0 and a low of ₹1075.0. The market capitalization was 0.0 crore and the 52-week high and low were ₹1447.6 and ₹356.65 respectively. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Ksolves India stock was ₹1148.85, which is a 4.55% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹1098.85. The net change in the stock price was ₹50.0.
The stock price of Ksolves India is currently ₹1153.75. It has increased by 5.0%, resulting in a net change of 54.9.
The current data for Ksolves India stock shows that the price is ₹1150.0 with a percent change of 4.65. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.65% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 51.15, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹51.15 in value.
On the last day of trading at Ksolves India on the BSE, there were no shares traded, resulting in a volume of 0 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1098.85.
