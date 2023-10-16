Hello User
Ksolves India share price Today Live Updates : Ksolves India closed today at 1148.85, up 4.55% from yesterday's 1098.85

10 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Ksolves India stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 4.55 %. The stock closed at 1098.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1148.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ksolves India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ksolves India

On the last day, the open price of Ksolves India was 0.0 and the close price was 1098.85. The stock had a high of 1115.0 and a low of 1075.0. The market capitalization was 0.0 crore and the 52-week high and low were 1447.6 and 356.65 respectively. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST Ksolves India share price Today :Ksolves India closed today at ₹1148.85, up 4.55% from yesterday's ₹1098.85

Today, the closing price of Ksolves India stock was 1148.85, which is a 4.55% increase from the previous day's closing price of 1098.85. The net change in the stock price was 50.0.

16 Oct 2023, 05:38 PM IST Ksolves India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Ksolves India stock is 1147.0, while the high price is 1153.75.

16 Oct 2023, 03:07 PM IST Ksolves India share price update :Ksolves India trading at ₹1148.3, up 4.5% from yesterday's ₹1098.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ksolves India is 1148.3. The percent change is 4.5% and the net change is 49.45.

16 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Ksolves India share price NSE Live :Ksolves India trading at ₹1153.75, up 5.0% from yesterday's ₹1098.85

The stock price of Ksolves India is currently 1153.75. It has increased by 5.0%, resulting in a net change of 54.9.

16 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Ksolves India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Ksolves India stock was 1147.0, while the high price reached 1153.75.

16 Oct 2023, 01:53 PM IST Ksolves India share price Live :Ksolves India trading at ₹1153.75, up 5.0% from yesterday's ₹1098.85

The current stock price of Ksolves India is 1153.75, with a percentage change of 5.0 and a net change of 54.9.

16 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Ksolves India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Ksolves India stock is 1153.75 and the low is 1147.0.

16 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Ksolves India share price NSE Live :Ksolves India trading at ₹1153.75, up 5.0% from yesterday's ₹1098.85

The current stock price of Ksolves India is 1153.75, which represents a 5.0 percent increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 54.9.

16 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST Ksolves India Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Ksolves India share price Today :Ksolves India trading at ₹1153.0, up 4.93% from yesterday's ₹1098.85

The current data for Ksolves India stock shows that the price is 1153.0. There has been a percent change of 4.93, indicating an increase in value. The net change is +54.15, suggesting a positive change in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Ksolves India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Ksolves India stock is 1153.75 and the low is 1147.0.

16 Oct 2023, 11:57 AM IST Ksolves India share price update :Ksolves India trading at ₹1153.75, up 5.0% from yesterday's ₹1098.85

Ksolves India stock has a current price of 1153.75. It has experienced a 5% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 54.9.

16 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Ksolves India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Ksolves India stock is 1147.0, while the high price is 1153.75.

16 Oct 2023, 11:03 AM IST Ksolves India share price Today :Ksolves India trading at ₹1150.0, up 4.65% from yesterday's ₹1098.85

The current data for Ksolves India stock shows that the price is 1150.0 with a percent change of 4.65. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.65% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 51.15, meaning that the stock has increased by 51.15 in value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Ksolves India share price Live :Ksolves India trading at ₹1152.0, up 4.84% from yesterday's ₹1098.85

The current stock price of Ksolves India is 1152.0 with a percent change of 4.84 and a net change of 53.15.

16 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Ksolves India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Ksolves India stock is 1153.75 and the low is 1147.0.

16 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Ksolves India share price NSE Live :Ksolves India trading at ₹1153.75, up 5.0% from yesterday's ₹1098.85

The current price of Ksolves India stock is 1153.75 with a percent change of 5.0 and a net change of 54.9.

16 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Ksolves India Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Ksolves India share price Today :Ksolves India trading at ₹1153.0, up 4.93% from yesterday's ₹1098.85

The current data for Ksolves India stock shows that the price is 1153.0 with a percent change of 4.93. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.93% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 54.15, which represents the actual monetary increase in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Ksolves India share price Live :Ksolves India closed at ₹1098.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading at Ksolves India on the BSE, there were no shares traded, resulting in a volume of 0 shares. The closing price for the day was 1098.85.

