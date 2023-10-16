Ksolves India share price Today Live Updates : Ksolves India closed today at 1148.85, up 4.55% from yesterday's 1098.85

On the last day, the open price of Ksolves India was ₹0.0 and the close price was ₹1098.85. The stock had a high of ₹1115.0 and a low of ₹1075.0. The market capitalization was 0.0 crore and the 52-week high and low were ₹1447.6 and ₹356.65 respectively. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.