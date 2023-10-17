comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 17 2023 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.35 0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.05 1.97%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.95 1.03%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,434.7 -0.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.4 0.12%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ksolves India share price Today Live Updates : Ksolves India closed today at 1164.5, up 1.36% from yesterday's 1148.85
BackBack

Ksolves India share price Today Live Updates : Ksolves India closed today at ₹1164.5, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹1148.85

11 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Livemint

Ksolves India stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 1148.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1164.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ksolves India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ksolves IndiaPremium
Ksolves India

On the last day, Ksolves India's stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 1148.85. The stock reached a high of 1153.75 and a low of 1147.0 during the day. The market capitalization was recorded at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1447.6 and 356.65 respectively. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:47:36 PM IST

Ksolves India share price Today :Ksolves India closed today at ₹1164.5, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹1148.85

Today, the closing price of Ksolves India stock is 1164.5, which represents a 1.36% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of 1148.85. The net change in price is 15.65.

17 Oct 2023, 05:37:30 PM IST

Ksolves India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Ksolves India stock is 1150.0 and the high price is 1199.4.

17 Oct 2023, 03:11:32 PM IST

Ksolves India share price update :Ksolves India trading at ₹1160.05, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹1148.85

The current stock price of Ksolves India is 1160.05. It has had a percent change of 0.97, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 11.2 points since the last update.

17 Oct 2023, 02:31:22 PM IST

Ksolves India share price NSE Live :Ksolves India trading at ₹1169.0, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹1148.85

The current stock price of Ksolves India is 1169.0. It has experienced a percent change of 1.75, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 20.15, meaning that the stock has risen by 20.15 units.

17 Oct 2023, 02:15:30 PM IST

Ksolves India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Ksolves India stock is 1150.0, while the high price is 1199.4.

17 Oct 2023, 01:48:13 PM IST

Ksolves India share price Live :Ksolves India trading at ₹1169.95, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹1148.85

The current price of Ksolves India stock is 1169.95. There has been a 1.84% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 21.1.

Click here for Ksolves India News

17 Oct 2023, 01:43:39 PM IST

Ksolves India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1086.54
10 Days1070.51
20 Days1059.59
50 Days1129.76
100 Days1041.58
300 Days765.96
17 Oct 2023, 01:12:12 PM IST

Ksolves India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Ksolves India stock is 1150.0 and the high price is 1199.4.

17 Oct 2023, 01:07:52 PM IST

Ksolves India share price Today :Ksolves India trading at ₹1172.0, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹1148.85

The current stock price of Ksolves India is 1172.0 with a percent change of 2.02 and a net change of 23.15.

17 Oct 2023, 12:53:14 PM IST

Ksolves India Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:40:57 PM IST

Ksolves India share price Live :Ksolves India trading at ₹1160.0, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹1148.85

The current data for Ksolves India stock shows that the price is 1160.0. There has been a percent change of 0.97, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.15, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a slight upward movement in its price.

Click here for Ksolves India Dividend

17 Oct 2023, 12:12:47 PM IST

Ksolves India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Ksolves India stock is as follows: Today's low price: 1160.0 Today's high price: 1199.4

17 Oct 2023, 11:22:19 AM IST

Ksolves India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Ksolves India stock is 1160.0, while the high price is 1199.4.

17 Oct 2023, 11:04:16 AM IST

Ksolves India share price Today :Ksolves India trading at ₹1170.0, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹1148.85

The current stock price of Ksolves India is 1170.0. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.84, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 21.15, suggesting a positive movement.

17 Oct 2023, 10:34:35 AM IST

Ksolves India share price Live :Ksolves India trading at ₹1172.0, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹1148.85

The current stock price of Ksolves India is 1172.0, with a percent change of 2.02 and a net change of 23.15.

Click here for Ksolves India Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:23:16 AM IST

Ksolves India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Ksolves India stock is 1165.0 and the high price is 1199.4.

17 Oct 2023, 10:03:01 AM IST

Ksolves India Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:46:24 AM IST

Ksolves India share price NSE Live :Ksolves India trading at ₹1179.0, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹1148.85

The current data for Ksolves India stock shows that the price is 1179.0 and there has been a 2.62% percent change. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.62%. The net change is 30.15, indicating that the stock has increased by 30.15 in value.

17 Oct 2023, 09:01:40 AM IST

Ksolves India share price Today :Ksolves India trading at ₹1148.85, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹1148.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ksolves India is 1148.85. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 08:03:40 AM IST

Ksolves India share price Live :Ksolves India closed at ₹1148.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Ksolves India on the BSE was 0. The closing price of the shares was 1148.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App