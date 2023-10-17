Ksolves India share price Today Live Updates : Ksolves India closed today at 1164.5, up 1.36% from yesterday's 1148.85

On the last day, Ksolves India's stock opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹1148.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1153.75 and a low of ₹1147.0 during the day. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1447.6 and ₹356.65 respectively. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Ksolves India stock is ₹1164.5, which represents a 1.36% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1148.85. The net change in price is ₹15.65.
The current day's low price of Ksolves India stock is ₹1150.0 and the high price is ₹1199.4.
The current stock price of Ksolves India is ₹1160.05. It has had a percent change of 0.97, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 11.2 points since the last update.
The current stock price of Ksolves India is ₹1169.0. It has experienced a percent change of 1.75, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 20.15, meaning that the stock has risen by 20.15 units.
The current price of Ksolves India stock is ₹1169.95. There has been a 1.84% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 21.1.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1086.54
|10 Days
|1070.51
|20 Days
|1059.59
|50 Days
|1129.76
|100 Days
|1041.58
|300 Days
|765.96
The current stock price of Ksolves India is ₹1172.0 with a percent change of 2.02 and a net change of 23.15.
The current data for Ksolves India stock shows that the price is ₹1160.0. There has been a percent change of 0.97, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.15, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a slight upward movement in its price.
The current stock price of Ksolves India is ₹1170.0. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.84, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 21.15, suggesting a positive movement.
The current stock price of Ksolves India is ₹1172.0, with a percent change of 2.02 and a net change of 23.15.
The current day's low price for Ksolves India stock is ₹1165.0 and the high price is ₹1199.4.
The current data for Ksolves India stock shows that the price is ₹1179.0 and there has been a 2.62% percent change. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.62%. The net change is 30.15, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹30.15 in value.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Ksolves India is ₹1148.85. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Ksolves India on the BSE was 0. The closing price of the shares was ₹1148.85.
