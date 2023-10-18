Hello User
Ksolves India share price Today Live Updates : Ksolves India experiences stock market decline

2 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Ksolves India stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -3.13 %. The stock closed at 1164.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1128.0 per share. Investors should monitor Ksolves India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ksolves India

On the last day of trading, Ksolves India opened at 0.0 and closed at 1164.5. The stock had a high of 1199.4 and a low of 1150.0. The market capitalization for Ksolves India was 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1447.6, while the 52-week low was 356.65. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for Ksolves India.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Ksolves India Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Ksolves India share price NSE Live :Ksolves India trading at ₹1128.0, down -3.13% from yesterday's ₹1164.5

The current stock price of Ksolves India is 1128.0, with a percent change of -3.13 and a net change of -36.5. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.13% and has experienced a net loss of 36.5 points.

18 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Ksolves India share price Today :Ksolves India trading at ₹1178.0, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹1164.5

The current stock price of Ksolves India is 1178.0 with a percent change of 1.16. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.16% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 13.5, indicating that the stock price has increased by 13.5.

18 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Ksolves India share price Live :Ksolves India closed at ₹1164.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ksolves India on the BSE, there were no shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1164.5.

