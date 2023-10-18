Ksolves India share price Today Live Updates : Ksolves India experiences stock market decline

On the last day of trading, Ksolves India opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹1164.5. The stock had a high of ₹1199.4 and a low of ₹1150.0. The market capitalization for Ksolves India was ₹0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1447.6, while the 52-week low was ₹356.65. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for Ksolves India.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Ksolves India is ₹1128.0, with a percent change of -3.13 and a net change of -36.5. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.13% and has experienced a net loss of 36.5 points.
The current stock price of Ksolves India is ₹1178.0 with a percent change of 1.16. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.16% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 13.5, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹13.5.
