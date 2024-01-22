Hello User
Ksolves India share price Today Live Updates : Ksolves India Facing Stock Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ksolves India stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -2.18 %. The stock closed at 1355.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1325.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ksolves India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ksolves India Stock Price Today

Ksolves India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ksolves India opened at 1382.2 and closed at 1355.1. The stock reached a high of 1382.2 and a low of 1310.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1467.65 and the 52-week low is 400.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 5342 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST Ksolves India share price NSE Live :Ksolves India trading at ₹1325.5, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹1355.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Ksolves India is 1325.5. There has been a percent change of -2.18, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -29.6, which means that the stock price has decreased by 29.6.

22 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST Ksolves India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Ksolves India reached a low of 1310.25 and a high of 1382.2 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM IST Ksolves India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Ksolves India stock is 1310.25 and the high price is 1382.2.

22 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Ksolves India share price update :Ksolves India trading at ₹1325.5, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹1355.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ksolves India is 1325.5. It has experienced a percent change of -2.18, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -29.6.

22 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Ksolves India Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Ksolves India share price NSE Live :Ksolves India trading at ₹1325.5, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹1355.1

Ksolves India stock is currently priced at 1325.5. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -29.6, reflecting a decline in value by that amount.

22 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Ksolves India share price Today :Ksolves India trading at ₹1325.5, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹1355.1

The current data for Ksolves India stock shows that the stock price is 1325.5. There has been a percent change of -2.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -29.6, implying a decline of 29.6 in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Ksolves India share price Live :Ksolves India closed at ₹1355.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ksolves India had a volume of 5342 shares and a closing price of 1355.1.

