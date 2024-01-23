Hello User
Ksolves India share price Today Live Updates : Ksolves India Stock Plummets in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ksolves India stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 1317.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1315.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ksolves India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ksolves India Stock Price Today

Ksolves India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Ksolves India was 1349.85. The stock closed at 1317.75. The highest price reached during the day was 1349.85, while the lowest was also 1349.85. The market capitalization for Ksolves India is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1467.65, while the 52-week low is 400.95. There was only 1 share traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST Ksolves India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for Ksolves India stock is 1352.85 and the low price is 1300.5.

23 Jan 2024, 11:03 AM IST Ksolves India share price Live :Ksolves India trading at ₹1315.25, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1317.75

The current stock price of Ksolves India is 1315.25 with a percent change of -0.19. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.19% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -2.5, indicating a decrease of 2.5 in the stock price.

Click here for Ksolves India Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Ksolves India share price update :Ksolves India trading at ₹1307.45, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹1317.75

The current stock price of Ksolves India is 1307.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.3, suggesting a decrease of 10.3 in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Ksolves India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Ksolves India stock is 1310.0 and the high price is 1352.85.

23 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Ksolves India Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Ksolves India share price Today :Ksolves India trading at ₹1329.15, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹1317.75

The current stock price of Ksolves India is 1329.15. There has been a 0.87% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.4.

23 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Ksolves India share price Live :Ksolves India closed at ₹1317.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Ksolves India had a trading volume of 1 share with a closing price of 1317.75.

