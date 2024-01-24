Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ksolves India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ksolves India stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 1288.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1288.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ksolves India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ksolves India Stock Price Today

Ksolves India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ksolves India's stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 1288.3. The stock's high for the day was 1352.85, while the low was 1282.9. The company's market capitalization is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1467.65, and the 52-week low is 400.95. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Ksolves India share price Live :Ksolves India closed at ₹1288.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Ksolves India's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 0 shares, indicating that no shares were bought or sold. The closing price for the day was 1288.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.