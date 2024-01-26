Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ksolves India share price Today Live Updates : Ksolves India faces stock market decline

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ksolves India stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.87 %. The stock closed at 1278.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1254.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ksolves India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ksolves India Stock Price Today

Ksolves India Share Price Today : On the last day, Ksolves India's stock opened at 1278.3 and closed at 1278.25. The stock reached a high of 1292.9 and a low of 1252.0. The company's market capitalization is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1467.65 and the 52-week low is 400.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 2530 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Ksolves India share price Today :Ksolves India trading at ₹1254.4, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹1278.25

Ksolves India stock is currently priced at 1254.4, representing a 1.87% decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -23.85.

26 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ksolves India share price Live :Ksolves India closed at ₹1278.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in the BSE, Ksolves India had a volume of 2530 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1278.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.