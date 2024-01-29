Hello User
Ksolves India share price Today Live Updates : Ksolves India Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Negative

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ksolves India stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -3.61 %. The stock closed at 1257.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1212.0 per share. Investors should monitor Ksolves India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ksolves India Stock Price Today

Ksolves India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ksolves India had an open price of 0.0 and closed at 1257.35. The stock reached a high of 1292.9 and a low of 1252.0. The market capitalization of the company was 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1467.65, while the 52-week low was 400.95. There were no shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Ksolves India on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:19 AM IST Ksolves India share price update :Ksolves India trading at ₹1212.0, down -3.61% from yesterday's ₹1257.35

The current data for Ksolves India stock shows that the price is 1212.0 with a percent change of -3.61 and a net change of -45.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 3.61% and the net change is a decrease of 45.35.

29 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST Ksolves India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Ksolves India stock is 1202.2, while the high price is 1262.6.

29 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST Ksolves India share price Today :Ksolves India trading at ₹1226.0, down -2.49% from yesterday's ₹1257.35

The current data for Ksolves India stock shows that the price is 1226.0. There has been a percent change of -2.49, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -31.35, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Ksolves India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Ksolves India stock is 1206.3, while the high price is 1262.6.

29 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Ksolves India Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Ksolves India share price update :Ksolves India trading at ₹1219.1, down -3.04% from yesterday's ₹1257.35

The current stock price of Ksolves India is 1219.1. It has decreased by 3.04% or 38.25.

29 Jan 2024, 09:29 AM IST Ksolves India share price NSE Live :Ksolves India trading at ₹1232.8, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹1257.35

The current data for Ksolves India stock shows that the stock price is 1232.8. There has been a percentage change of -1.95, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -24.55, implying that the stock has decreased by 24.55.

29 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Ksolves India share price Today :Ksolves India closed at ₹1257.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in Ksolves India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were no shares traded. The closing price for the day was 1257.35.

