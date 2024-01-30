Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ksolves India share price Today Live Updates : Ksolves India Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ksolves India stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 1210.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1222.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ksolves India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ksolves India Stock Price Today

Ksolves India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Ksolves India was 0.0, while the closing price was 1210.1. The stock reached a high of 1262.6 and a low of 1202.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was recorded at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was at 1467.65, and the 52-week low was at 400.95. No shares were traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Ksolves India Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Ksolves India share price NSE Live :Ksolves India trading at ₹1222.5, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1210.1

The current stock price of Ksolves India is 1222.5 with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 12.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.02% and the actual change in price is 12.4.

30 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Ksolves India share price Today :Ksolves India trading at ₹1243.5, up 2.76% from yesterday's ₹1210.1

The current stock price of Ksolves India is 1243.5. There has been a percent change of 2.76, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 33.4, further supporting the increase in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Ksolves India share price Live :Ksolves India closed at ₹1210.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ksolves India had a volume of 0 shares with a closing price of 1210.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!