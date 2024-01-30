Ksolves India share price Today Live Updates : Ksolves India Sees Positive Trading Day

Ksolves India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Ksolves India was ₹0.0, while the closing price was ₹1210.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1262.6 and a low of ₹1202.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was recorded at ₹0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was at ₹1467.65, and the 52-week low was at ₹400.95. No shares were traded on the BSE volume.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Ksolves India is ₹1222.5 with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 12.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.02% and the actual change in price is 12.4.
The current stock price of Ksolves India is ₹1243.5. There has been a percent change of 2.76, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 33.4, further supporting the increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Ksolves India had a volume of 0 shares with a closing price of ₹1210.1.
