Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today Live Updates : Lakshmi Machine Works shares plummet in trading

On the last day of trading, the open price of Lakshmi Machine Works was ₹14053.8. The close price was ₹14050. The highest price reached during the day was ₹14070.05, while the lowest price was ₹13982.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14937.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15501, and the 52-week low is ₹9030.95. A total of 44 shares were traded on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 13977.34 10 Days 13996.80 20 Days 14276.93 50 Days 14207.16 100 Days 13631.32 300 Days 12321.80

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Lakshmi Machine Works had a low price of ₹13982.05 and a high price of ₹14070.05 for the current day.

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Star 917.3 -0.15 -0.02 950.4 552.8 17669.75 Elgi Equipments 488.6 -11.35 -2.27 622.95 355.05 15484.17 Lakshmi Machine Works 14017.95 -32.05 -0.23 15501.0 9030.95 14975.38 Triveni Turbines 359.05 -6.55 -1.79 456.2 241.1 11413.37 KSB 3011.25 -74.3 -2.41 3340.35 1706.2 10481.51

Lakshmi Machine Works share price Live :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹14017.95, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹14050 The stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is currently ₹14,017.95. There has been a decrease of -0.23% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -32.05. Click here for Lakshmi Machine Works Dividend

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 0 0 0 1 Buy 1 1 1 1 Hold 1 1 1 0 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Lakshmi Machine Works share price Live :Lakshmi Machine Works closed at ₹14050 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Lakshmi Machine Works had a volume of 44 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹14,050.