comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 23 2023 13:39:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.9 -1.79%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 384.7 -1.85%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.6 -1.13%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.2 -0.54%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 652.45 -1.55%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today Live Updates : Lakshmi Machine Works shares plummet in trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today Live Updates : Lakshmi Machine Works shares plummet in trading

6 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:44 PM IST
Livemint

Lakshmi Machine Works stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 14050 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14018 per share. Investors should monitor Lakshmi Machine Works stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lakshmi Machine WorksPremium
Lakshmi Machine Works

On the last day of trading, the open price of Lakshmi Machine Works was 14053.8. The close price was 14050. The highest price reached during the day was 14070.05, while the lowest price was 13982.05. The market capitalization of the company is 14937.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15501, and the 52-week low is 9030.95. A total of 44 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:44:30 PM IST

Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹14018, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹14050

The current stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is 14,018. It has experienced a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -32, suggesting a decrease of 32 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:43:20 PM IST

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days13977.34
10 Days13996.80
20 Days14276.93
50 Days14207.16
100 Days13631.32
300 Days12321.80
23 Oct 2023, 01:26:32 PM IST

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Lakshmi Machine Works had a low price of 13982.05 and a high price of 14070.05 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:15:11 PM IST

Lakshmi Machine Works share price NSE Live :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13990, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹14050

The current stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is 13990. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -60, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 60.

23 Oct 2023, 12:57:35 PM IST

Lakshmi Machine Works Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:34:23 PM IST

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Star917.3-0.15-0.02950.4552.817669.75
Elgi Equipments488.6-11.35-2.27622.95355.0515484.17
Lakshmi Machine Works14017.95-32.05-0.2315501.09030.9514975.38
Triveni Turbines359.05-6.55-1.79456.2241.111413.37
KSB3011.25-74.3-2.413340.351706.210481.51
23 Oct 2023, 12:32:21 PM IST

Lakshmi Machine Works share price Live :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹14017.95, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹14050

The stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is currently 14,017.95. There has been a decrease of -0.23% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -32.05.

Click here for Lakshmi Machine Works Dividend

23 Oct 2023, 12:14:17 PM IST

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range

Lakshmi Machine Works stock's low price for today is 13982.05 and the high price is 14070.05.

23 Oct 2023, 12:13:30 PM IST

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0001
Buy1111
Hold1110
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 11:58:06 AM IST

Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13988.6, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹14050

The current stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is 13988.6. It has experienced a decrease of 0.44% or a net change of -61.4.

23 Oct 2023, 11:32:13 AM IST

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Star915.05-2.4-0.26950.4552.817626.41
Elgi Equipments489.95-10.0-2.0622.95355.0515526.96
Lakshmi Machine Works13988.6-61.4-0.4415501.09030.9514944.02
Triveni Turbines360.5-5.1-1.39456.2241.111459.46
KSB3020.05-65.5-2.123340.351706.210512.14
23 Oct 2023, 11:21:52 AM IST

Lakshmi Machine Works share price update :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13988.6, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹14050

The current data for Lakshmi Machine Works stock shows that the stock price is 13988.6. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -61.4, suggesting a decrease of 61.4 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:19:27 AM IST

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock today was 13982.05, while the high price reached 14070.05.

23 Oct 2023, 10:45:47 AM IST

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Star912.05-5.4-0.59950.4552.817568.62
Elgi Equipments492.55-7.4-1.48622.95355.0515609.35
Lakshmi Machine Works14020.0-30.0-0.2115501.09030.9514977.57
Triveni Turbines362.8-2.8-0.77456.2241.111532.57
KSB3036.2-49.35-1.63340.351706.210568.36
23 Oct 2023, 10:20:34 AM IST

Lakshmi Machine Works share price Live :Lakshmi Machine Works closed at ₹14050 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Lakshmi Machine Works had a volume of 44 shares. The closing price for the stock was 14,050.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App