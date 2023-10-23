Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today Live Updates : Lakshmi Machine Works shares plummet in trading

On the last day of trading, the open price of Lakshmi Machine Works was ₹14053.8. The close price was ₹14050. The highest price reached during the day was ₹14070.05, while the lowest price was ₹13982.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14937.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15501, and the 52-week low is ₹9030.95. A total of 44 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is ₹14,018. It has experienced a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -32, suggesting a decrease of ₹32 in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|13977.34
|10 Days
|13996.80
|20 Days
|14276.93
|50 Days
|14207.16
|100 Days
|13631.32
|300 Days
|12321.80
The stock of Lakshmi Machine Works had a low price of ₹13982.05 and a high price of ₹14070.05 for the current day.
The current stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is ₹13990. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -60, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹60.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Star
|917.3
|-0.15
|-0.02
|950.4
|552.8
|17669.75
|Elgi Equipments
|488.6
|-11.35
|-2.27
|622.95
|355.05
|15484.17
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|14017.95
|-32.05
|-0.23
|15501.0
|9030.95
|14975.38
|Triveni Turbines
|359.05
|-6.55
|-1.79
|456.2
|241.1
|11413.37
|KSB
|3011.25
|-74.3
|-2.41
|3340.35
|1706.2
|10481.51
The stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is currently ₹14,017.95. There has been a decrease of -0.23% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -32.05.
Click here for Lakshmi Machine Works Dividend
Lakshmi Machine Works stock's low price for today is ₹13982.05 and the high price is ₹14070.05.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is ₹13988.6. It has experienced a decrease of 0.44% or a net change of -61.4.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Star
|915.05
|-2.4
|-0.26
|950.4
|552.8
|17626.41
|Elgi Equipments
|489.95
|-10.0
|-2.0
|622.95
|355.05
|15526.96
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|13988.6
|-61.4
|-0.44
|15501.0
|9030.95
|14944.02
|Triveni Turbines
|360.5
|-5.1
|-1.39
|456.2
|241.1
|11459.46
|KSB
|3020.05
|-65.5
|-2.12
|3340.35
|1706.2
|10512.14
The current data for Lakshmi Machine Works stock shows that the stock price is ₹13988.6. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -61.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹61.4 in the stock price.
The low price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock today was ₹13982.05, while the high price reached ₹14070.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Star
|912.05
|-5.4
|-0.59
|950.4
|552.8
|17568.62
|Elgi Equipments
|492.55
|-7.4
|-1.48
|622.95
|355.05
|15609.35
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|14020.0
|-30.0
|-0.21
|15501.0
|9030.95
|14977.57
|Triveni Turbines
|362.8
|-2.8
|-0.77
|456.2
|241.1
|11532.57
|KSB
|3036.2
|-49.35
|-1.6
|3340.35
|1706.2
|10568.36
On the last day of trading, Lakshmi Machine Works had a volume of 44 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹14,050.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!