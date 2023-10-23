Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today Live Updates : Lakshmi Machine Works shares plummet in trading

On the last day of trading, the open price of Lakshmi Machine Works was ₹14053.8. The close price was ₹14050. The highest price reached during the day was ₹14070.05, while the lowest price was ₹13982.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14937.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15501, and the 52-week low is ₹9030.95. A total of 44 shares were traded on the BSE.

