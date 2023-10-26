Hello User
Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today Live Updates : Lakshmi Machine Works closed today at 13159.1, down -4.46% from yesterday's 13774

26 Oct 2023
Livemint

Lakshmi Machine Works stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -4.46 %. The stock closed at 13774 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13159.1 per share. Investors should monitor Lakshmi Machine Works stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lakshmi Machine Works

Lakshmi Machine Works' stock opened at 13985.1 and closed at 13960.05 on the last day. The high for the day was 13985.1 and the low was 13450. The market capitalization of the company is 14620.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15501 and the 52-week low is 9030.95. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price NSE Live :Lakshmi Machine Works closed today at ₹13159.1, down -4.46% from yesterday's ₹13774

The closing price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock today was 13159.1, which represents a decrease of 4.46% or a net change of -614.9 from yesterday's closing price of 13774. This indicates a decline in the stock's value.

26 Oct 2023, 06:19 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Star859.1-30.25-3.4950.4552.816548.65
Elgi Equipments471.2-13.4-2.77622.95355.0514932.75
Lakshmi Machine Works13159.1-614.9-4.4615501.09030.9514057.87
Triveni Turbines316.75-12.45-3.78456.2241.110068.75
KSB2899.933.01.153340.351706.210093.93
26 Oct 2023, 05:43 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Lakshmi Machine Works stock is 12,955, while the high price is 13,885.05.

26 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd stock is 9806.50 and the 52 week high price is 15499.90.

26 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price NSE Live :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13210.25, down -4.09% from yesterday's ₹13774

Lakshmi Machine Works stock is currently priced at 13210.25, with a percent change of -4.09 and a net change of -563.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.09% or 563.75.

26 Oct 2023, 02:30 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Star859.0-30.35-3.41950.4552.816546.73
Elgi Equipments475.5-9.1-1.88622.95355.0515069.02
Lakshmi Machine Works13266.0-508.0-3.6915501.09030.9514172.07
Triveni Turbines312.5-16.7-5.07456.2241.19933.65
KSB2880.013.10.463340.351706.210024.66
26 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock is 12955 and the high price is 13885.05.

26 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price update :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13300.5, down -3.44% from yesterday's ₹13774

The current stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is 13,300.5 with a percent change of -3.44%. This represents a net change of -473.5 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 01:51 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price NSE Live :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹12971.75, down -5.82% from yesterday's ₹13774

26 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days13998.30
10 Days13980.85
20 Days14231.31
50 Days14222.55
100 Days13655.48
300 Days12337.76
26 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price Live :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13336.2, down -3.18% from yesterday's ₹13774

As of the current data, Lakshmi Machine Works stock is priced at 13336.2. The stock has experienced a decrease of 3.18% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -437.8.



26 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock is 13231 and the high price is 13885.05.

26 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price NSE Live :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13360.95, down -3% from yesterday's ₹13774

The current price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock is 13360.95, which represents a 3% decrease from the previous trading session. The stock has experienced a net change of -413.05.

26 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Star865.0-24.35-2.74950.4552.816662.3
Elgi Equipments475.65-8.95-1.85622.95355.0515073.78
Lakshmi Machine Works13360.95-413.05-3.015501.09030.9514273.5
Triveni Turbines315.3-13.9-4.22456.2241.110022.66
KSB2895.128.20.983340.351706.210077.22
26 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Lakshmi Machine Works reached a low price of 13,274.85 and a high price of 13,885.05 during the current trading day.

26 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0001
Buy1111
Hold1110
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 11:45 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price NSE Live :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13415.9, down -2.6% from yesterday's ₹13774

The current data for Lakshmi Machine Works stock shows that the price is 13415.9, with a percent change of -2.6 and a net change of -358.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change.

26 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Star864.4-24.95-2.81950.4552.816650.75
Elgi Equipments475.4-9.2-1.9622.95355.0515065.85
Lakshmi Machine Works13395.25-378.75-2.7515501.09030.9514310.15
Triveni Turbines313.1-16.1-4.89456.2241.19952.73
KSB2860.1-6.8-0.243340.351706.29955.39
26 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock today was 13,274.85, while the high price was 13,885.05.

26 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price update :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13489, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹13774

As of the current data, Lakshmi Machine Works stock is priced at 13,489, which represents a percent change of -2.07. The net change in the stock is -285. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading period.

26 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Star868.0-21.35-2.4950.4552.816720.09
Elgi Equipments473.8-10.8-2.23622.95355.0515015.15
Lakshmi Machine Works13613.65-160.35-1.1615501.09030.9514543.46
Triveni Turbines313.55-15.65-4.75456.2241.19967.03
KSB2850.8-16.1-0.563340.351706.29923.02
26 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13525, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹13774

The current data for Lakshmi Machine Works stock shows that the price is 13,525. There has been a percent change of -1.81 and a net change of -249. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.81% or 249.

26 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Lakshmi Machine Works stock is 13,274.85, while the high price is 13,885.05.

26 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price update :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13274.9, down -3.62% from yesterday's ₹13774

The stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is currently trading at 13,274.9. It has experienced a decrease of 3.62% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -499.1.

26 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.25%
3 Months5.04%
6 Months30.91%
YTD13.62%
1 Year10.24%
26 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13686, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹13960.05

The stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is currently at 13686, with a percent change of -1.96. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.96% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -274.05, indicating a decrease of 274.05 from the previous trading session.

26 Oct 2023, 08:26 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price Live :Lakshmi Machine Works closed at ₹13960.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Lakshmi Machine Works had a volume of 295 shares. The closing price for the stock was 13960.05.

