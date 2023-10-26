Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today Live Updates : Lakshmi Machine Works closed today at 13159.1, down -4.46% from yesterday's 13774

Lakshmi Machine Works' stock opened at ₹13985.1 and closed at ₹13960.05 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹13985.1 and the low was ₹13450. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14620.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15501 and the 52-week low is ₹9030.95. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares on the BSE.
The closing price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock today was ₹13159.1, which represents a decrease of 4.46% or a net change of -614.9 from yesterday's closing price of ₹13774. This indicates a decline in the stock's value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Star
|859.1
|-30.25
|-3.4
|950.4
|552.8
|16548.65
|Elgi Equipments
|471.2
|-13.4
|-2.77
|622.95
|355.05
|14932.75
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|13159.1
|-614.9
|-4.46
|15501.0
|9030.95
|14057.87
|Triveni Turbines
|316.75
|-12.45
|-3.78
|456.2
|241.1
|10068.75
|KSB
|2899.9
|33.0
|1.15
|3340.35
|1706.2
|10093.93
The current day's low price for Lakshmi Machine Works stock is ₹12,955, while the high price is ₹13,885.05.
The 52 week low price for Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd stock is 9806.50 and the 52 week high price is 15499.90.
Lakshmi Machine Works stock is currently priced at ₹13210.25, with a percent change of -4.09 and a net change of -563.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.09% or ₹563.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Star
|859.0
|-30.35
|-3.41
|950.4
|552.8
|16546.73
|Elgi Equipments
|475.5
|-9.1
|-1.88
|622.95
|355.05
|15069.02
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|13266.0
|-508.0
|-3.69
|15501.0
|9030.95
|14172.07
|Triveni Turbines
|312.5
|-16.7
|-5.07
|456.2
|241.1
|9933.65
|KSB
|2880.0
|13.1
|0.46
|3340.35
|1706.2
|10024.66
The current day's low price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock is ₹12955 and the high price is ₹13885.05.
The current stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is ₹13,300.5 with a percent change of -3.44%. This represents a net change of -473.5 in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|13998.30
|10 Days
|13980.85
|20 Days
|14231.31
|50 Days
|14222.55
|100 Days
|13655.48
|300 Days
|12337.76
As of the current data, Lakshmi Machine Works stock is priced at ₹13336.2. The stock has experienced a decrease of 3.18% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -437.8.
The current day's low price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock is ₹13231 and the high price is ₹13885.05.
The current price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock is ₹13360.95, which represents a 3% decrease from the previous trading session. The stock has experienced a net change of -413.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Star
|865.0
|-24.35
|-2.74
|950.4
|552.8
|16662.3
|Elgi Equipments
|475.65
|-8.95
|-1.85
|622.95
|355.05
|15073.78
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|13360.95
|-413.05
|-3.0
|15501.0
|9030.95
|14273.5
|Triveni Turbines
|315.3
|-13.9
|-4.22
|456.2
|241.1
|10022.66
|KSB
|2895.1
|28.2
|0.98
|3340.35
|1706.2
|10077.22
The stock of Lakshmi Machine Works reached a low price of ₹13,274.85 and a high price of ₹13,885.05 during the current trading day.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current data for Lakshmi Machine Works stock shows that the price is ₹13415.9, with a percent change of -2.6 and a net change of -358.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Star
|864.4
|-24.95
|-2.81
|950.4
|552.8
|16650.75
|Elgi Equipments
|475.4
|-9.2
|-1.9
|622.95
|355.05
|15065.85
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|13395.25
|-378.75
|-2.75
|15501.0
|9030.95
|14310.15
|Triveni Turbines
|313.1
|-16.1
|-4.89
|456.2
|241.1
|9952.73
|KSB
|2860.1
|-6.8
|-0.24
|3340.35
|1706.2
|9955.39
The low price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock today was ₹13,274.85, while the high price was ₹13,885.05.
As of the current data, Lakshmi Machine Works stock is priced at ₹13,489, which represents a percent change of -2.07. The net change in the stock is -285. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading period.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Star
|868.0
|-21.35
|-2.4
|950.4
|552.8
|16720.09
|Elgi Equipments
|473.8
|-10.8
|-2.23
|622.95
|355.05
|15015.15
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|13613.65
|-160.35
|-1.16
|15501.0
|9030.95
|14543.46
|Triveni Turbines
|313.55
|-15.65
|-4.75
|456.2
|241.1
|9967.03
|KSB
|2850.8
|-16.1
|-0.56
|3340.35
|1706.2
|9923.02
The current data for Lakshmi Machine Works stock shows that the price is ₹13,525. There has been a percent change of -1.81 and a net change of -249. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.81% or ₹249.
The current day's low price for Lakshmi Machine Works stock is ₹13,274.85, while the high price is ₹13,885.05.
The stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is currently trading at ₹13,274.9. It has experienced a decrease of 3.62% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -499.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.25%
|3 Months
|5.04%
|6 Months
|30.91%
|YTD
|13.62%
|1 Year
|10.24%
The stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is currently at ₹13686, with a percent change of -1.96. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.96% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -274.05, indicating a decrease of ₹274.05 from the previous trading session.
On the last day of trading, Lakshmi Machine Works had a volume of 295 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹13960.05.
