Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today Live Updates : Lakshmi Machine Works closed today at 13159.1, down -4.46% from yesterday's 13774

Lakshmi Machine Works share price NSE Live :Lakshmi Machine Works closed today at ₹13159.1, down -4.46% from yesterday's ₹13774 The closing price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock today was ₹13159.1, which represents a decrease of 4.46% or a net change of -614.9 from yesterday's closing price of ₹13774. This indicates a decline in the stock's value.

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Star 859.1 -30.25 -3.4 950.4 552.8 16548.65 Elgi Equipments 471.2 -13.4 -2.77 622.95 355.05 14932.75 Lakshmi Machine Works 13159.1 -614.9 -4.46 15501.0 9030.95 14057.87 Triveni Turbines 316.75 -12.45 -3.78 456.2 241.1 10068.75 KSB 2899.9 33.0 1.15 3340.35 1706.2 10093.93 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Lakshmi Machine Works stock is ₹12,955, while the high price is ₹13,885.05.

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd stock is 9806.50 and the 52 week high price is 15499.90. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lakshmi Machine Works share price NSE Live :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13210.25, down -4.09% from yesterday's ₹13774 Lakshmi Machine Works stock is currently priced at ₹13210.25, with a percent change of -4.09 and a net change of -563.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.09% or ₹563.75.

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Star 859.0 -30.35 -3.41 950.4 552.8 16546.73 Elgi Equipments 475.5 -9.1 -1.88 622.95 355.05 15069.02 Lakshmi Machine Works 13266.0 -508.0 -3.69 15501.0 9030.95 14172.07 Triveni Turbines 312.5 -16.7 -5.07 456.2 241.1 9933.65 KSB 2880.0 13.1 0.46 3340.35 1706.2 10024.66 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock is ₹12955 and the high price is ₹13885.05.

Lakshmi Machine Works share price update :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13300.5, down -3.44% from yesterday's ₹13774 The current stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is ₹13,300.5 with a percent change of -3.44%. This represents a net change of -473.5 in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lakshmi Machine Works share price NSE Live :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹12971.75, down -5.82% from yesterday's ₹13774

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 13998.30 10 Days 13980.85 20 Days 14231.31 50 Days 14222.55 100 Days 13655.48 300 Days 12337.76 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lakshmi Machine Works share price Live :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13336.2, down -3.18% from yesterday's ₹13774 As of the current data, Lakshmi Machine Works stock is priced at ₹13336.2. The stock has experienced a decrease of 3.18% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -437.8. Click here for Lakshmi Machine Works AGM

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock is ₹13231 and the high price is ₹13885.05.

Lakshmi Machine Works Live Updates

Lakshmi Machine Works share price NSE Live :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13360.95, down -3% from yesterday's ₹13774 The current price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock is ₹13360.95, which represents a 3% decrease from the previous trading session. The stock has experienced a net change of -413.05.

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Star 865.0 -24.35 -2.74 950.4 552.8 16662.3 Elgi Equipments 475.65 -8.95 -1.85 622.95 355.05 15073.78 Lakshmi Machine Works 13360.95 -413.05 -3.0 15501.0 9030.95 14273.5 Triveni Turbines 315.3 -13.9 -4.22 456.2 241.1 10022.66 KSB 2895.1 28.2 0.98 3340.35 1706.2 10077.22

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Lakshmi Machine Works reached a low price of ₹13,274.85 and a high price of ₹13,885.05 during the current trading day.

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 0 0 0 1 Buy 1 1 1 1 Hold 1 1 1 0 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Lakshmi Machine Works share price NSE Live :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13415.9, down -2.6% from yesterday's ₹13774 The current data for Lakshmi Machine Works stock shows that the price is ₹13415.9, with a percent change of -2.6 and a net change of -358.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change.

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Star 864.4 -24.95 -2.81 950.4 552.8 16650.75 Elgi Equipments 475.4 -9.2 -1.9 622.95 355.05 15065.85 Lakshmi Machine Works 13395.25 -378.75 -2.75 15501.0 9030.95 14310.15 Triveni Turbines 313.1 -16.1 -4.89 456.2 241.1 9952.73 KSB 2860.1 -6.8 -0.24 3340.35 1706.2 9955.39

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock today was ₹13,274.85, while the high price was ₹13,885.05.

Lakshmi Machine Works share price update :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13489, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹13774 As of the current data, Lakshmi Machine Works stock is priced at ₹13,489, which represents a percent change of -2.07. The net change in the stock is -285. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading period.

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Star 868.0 -21.35 -2.4 950.4 552.8 16720.09 Elgi Equipments 473.8 -10.8 -2.23 622.95 355.05 15015.15 Lakshmi Machine Works 13613.65 -160.35 -1.16 15501.0 9030.95 14543.46 Triveni Turbines 313.55 -15.65 -4.75 456.2 241.1 9967.03 KSB 2850.8 -16.1 -0.56 3340.35 1706.2 9923.02

Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13525, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹13774 The current data for Lakshmi Machine Works stock shows that the price is ₹13,525. There has been a percent change of -1.81 and a net change of -249. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.81% or ₹249.

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Lakshmi Machine Works stock is ₹13,274.85, while the high price is ₹13,885.05.

Lakshmi Machine Works Live Updates

Lakshmi Machine Works share price update :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13274.9, down -3.62% from yesterday's ₹13774 The stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is currently trading at ₹13,274.9. It has experienced a decrease of 3.62% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -499.1.

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.25% 3 Months 5.04% 6 Months 30.91% YTD 13.62% 1 Year 10.24%

Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13686, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹13960.05 The stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is currently at ₹13686, with a percent change of -1.96. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.96% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -274.05, indicating a decrease of ₹274.05 from the previous trading session.