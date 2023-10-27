Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today Live Updates : Lakshmi Machine Works closed today at 13377.3, up 1.66% from yesterday's 13159.1

13 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Lakshmi Machine Works stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 13159.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13377.3 per share. Investors should monitor Lakshmi Machine Works stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lakshmi Machine Works

On the last day, the open price of Lakshmi Machine Works was 13,885.05 and the close price was 13,774. The high for the day was 13,885.05 and the low was 12,955. The market capitalization of the company is 14,057.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15,501 and the 52-week low is 9,030.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1,014 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:44 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today :Lakshmi Machine Works closed today at ₹13377.3, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹13159.1

Today, the closing price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock was 13,377.3. This represents a 1.66% increase from the previous day's closing price of 13,159.1. The net change in price was 218.2.

27 Oct 2023, 06:17 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Star862.9-1.25-0.14950.4552.816621.85
Elgi Equipments482.6510.952.32622.95355.0515295.61
Lakshmi Machine Works13377.3218.21.6615501.09030.9514290.97
Triveni Turbines339.022.857.23456.2241.110776.03
Amber Enterprises India2916.0-26.4-0.93149.951762.259825.09
27 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock today was 13206 and the high price was 13611.35.

27 Oct 2023, 03:03 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price NSE Live :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13600.2, up 3.35% from yesterday's ₹13159.1

The current stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is 13600.2. It has experienced a percent change of 3.35, which translates to a net change of 441.1.

27 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Star866.652.50.29950.4552.816694.09
Elgi Equipments482.1510.452.22622.95355.0515279.77
Lakshmi Machine Works13611.35452.253.4415501.09030.9514541.01
Triveni Turbines336.320.156.37456.2241.110690.2
Amber Enterprises India2908.7-33.7-1.153149.951762.259800.5
27 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price Live :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13611.35, up 3.44% from yesterday's ₹13159.1

The current data for Lakshmi Machine Works stock shows that the stock price is 13611.35. There has been a percent change of 3.44, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 452.25, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount.

Click here for Lakshmi Machine Works Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock today is 13360.1 and the high price is 13571.35.

27 Oct 2023, 01:48 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price NSE Live :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13571.35, up 3.13% from yesterday's ₹13159.1

The current data for Lakshmi Machine Works stock shows that the price is 13571.35, which represents a 3.13% increase from the previous trading day. The stock has also experienced a net change of 412.25. Overall, these figures indicate a positive trend in the stock's performance.

27 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days13937.38
10 Days13963.39
20 Days14185.80
50 Days14234.46
100 Days13679.11
300 Days12347.33
27 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock today was 13360.1 and the high price was 13571.35.

27 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price update :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13571.35, up 3.13% from yesterday's ₹13159.1

The stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is currently 13571.35, with a percent change of 3.13 and a net change of 412.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price NSE Live :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13571.35, up 3.13% from yesterday's ₹13159.1

The current stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is 13,571.35, with a percent change of 3.13% and a net change of 412.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 3.13% or 412.25.

27 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Star868.754.60.53950.4552.816734.54
Elgi Equipments477.956.251.32622.95355.0515146.67
Lakshmi Machine Works13571.35412.253.1315501.09030.9514498.27
Triveni Turbines326.2510.13.19456.2241.110370.73
Amber Enterprises India2894.3-48.1-1.633149.951762.259751.98
27 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0001
Buy1111
Hold1110
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
27 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock was 13360.1, while the high price was 13571.35.

27 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price NSE Live :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13523.45, up 2.77% from yesterday's ₹13159.1

The current stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is 13523.45, with a net change of 364.35 and a percent change of 2.77. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.77% from its previous closing price.

27 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Star871.957.80.9950.4552.816796.18
Elgi Equipments476.755.051.07622.95355.0515108.64
Lakshmi Machine Works13523.45364.352.7715501.09030.9514447.1
Triveni Turbines325.359.22.91456.2241.110342.13
Amber Enterprises India2887.55-54.85-1.863149.951762.259729.23
27 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Lakshmi Machine Works reached a low price of 13360.1 and a high price of 13564.8 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price update :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13543.7, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹13159.1

The stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is currently priced at 13,543.7. This represents a 2.92% increase from the previous trading day, with a net change of 384.6.

27 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Star875.6511.51.33950.4552.816867.45
Elgi Equipments478.556.851.45622.95355.0515165.68
Lakshmi Machine Works13463.9304.82.3215501.09030.9514383.48
Triveni Turbines326.7510.63.35456.2241.110386.63
Amber Enterprises India2924.35-18.05-0.613149.951762.259853.23
27 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13466.9, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹13159.1

The current stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is 13466.9. It has experienced a percent change of 2.34, resulting in a net change of 307.8.

27 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Lakshmi Machine Works stock is 13360.1 and the high price is 13470.5.

27 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price update :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13159.1, down -4.46% from yesterday's ₹13774

The current data of Lakshmi Machine Works stock shows that the stock is priced at 13159.1. It has experienced a percent change of -4.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in price is -614.9, further suggesting a decline in the stock's value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.3%
3 Months0.45%
6 Months25.37%
YTD8.81%
1 Year5.56%
27 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13159.1, down -4.46% from yesterday's ₹13774

The current data of Lakshmi Machine Works stock shows that the price is 13159.1 with a percent change of -4.46. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.46% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -614.9, indicating a decrease of 614.9 rupees.

27 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price Live :Lakshmi Machine Works closed at ₹13774 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Lakshmi Machine Works had a volume of 1014 shares and a closing price of 13774.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.