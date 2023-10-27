Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today Live Updates : Lakshmi Machine Works closed today at 13377.3, up 1.66% from yesterday's 13159.1

On the last day, the open price of Lakshmi Machine Works was ₹13,885.05 and the close price was ₹13,774. The high for the day was ₹13,885.05 and the low was ₹12,955. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,057.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15,501 and the 52-week low is ₹9,030.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1,014 shares.
Today, the closing price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock was ₹13,377.3. This represents a 1.66% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹13,159.1. The net change in price was ₹218.2.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Star
|862.9
|-1.25
|-0.14
|950.4
|552.8
|16621.85
|Elgi Equipments
|482.65
|10.95
|2.32
|622.95
|355.05
|15295.61
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|13377.3
|218.2
|1.66
|15501.0
|9030.95
|14290.97
|Triveni Turbines
|339.0
|22.85
|7.23
|456.2
|241.1
|10776.03
|Amber Enterprises India
|2916.0
|-26.4
|-0.9
|3149.95
|1762.25
|9825.09
The low price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock today was ₹13206 and the high price was ₹13611.35.
The current stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is ₹13600.2. It has experienced a percent change of 3.35, which translates to a net change of 441.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Star
|866.65
|2.5
|0.29
|950.4
|552.8
|16694.09
|Elgi Equipments
|482.15
|10.45
|2.22
|622.95
|355.05
|15279.77
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|13611.35
|452.25
|3.44
|15501.0
|9030.95
|14541.01
|Triveni Turbines
|336.3
|20.15
|6.37
|456.2
|241.1
|10690.2
|Amber Enterprises India
|2908.7
|-33.7
|-1.15
|3149.95
|1762.25
|9800.5
The current data for Lakshmi Machine Works stock shows that the stock price is ₹13611.35. There has been a percent change of 3.44, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 452.25, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount.
The low price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock today is ₹13360.1 and the high price is ₹13571.35.
The current data for Lakshmi Machine Works stock shows that the price is ₹13571.35, which represents a 3.13% increase from the previous trading day. The stock has also experienced a net change of 412.25. Overall, these figures indicate a positive trend in the stock's performance.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|13937.38
|10 Days
|13963.39
|20 Days
|14185.80
|50 Days
|14234.46
|100 Days
|13679.11
|300 Days
|12347.33
The low price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock today was ₹13360.1 and the high price was ₹13571.35.
The stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is currently ₹13571.35, with a percent change of 3.13 and a net change of 412.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
The current stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is ₹13,571.35, with a percent change of 3.13% and a net change of ₹412.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 3.13% or ₹412.25.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Star
|868.75
|4.6
|0.53
|950.4
|552.8
|16734.54
|Elgi Equipments
|477.95
|6.25
|1.32
|622.95
|355.05
|15146.67
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|13571.35
|412.25
|3.13
|15501.0
|9030.95
|14498.27
|Triveni Turbines
|326.25
|10.1
|3.19
|456.2
|241.1
|10370.73
|Amber Enterprises India
|2894.3
|-48.1
|-1.63
|3149.95
|1762.25
|9751.98
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Today, the low price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock was ₹13360.1, while the high price was ₹13571.35.
The current stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is ₹13523.45, with a net change of ₹364.35 and a percent change of 2.77. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.77% from its previous closing price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Star
|871.95
|7.8
|0.9
|950.4
|552.8
|16796.18
|Elgi Equipments
|476.75
|5.05
|1.07
|622.95
|355.05
|15108.64
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|13523.45
|364.35
|2.77
|15501.0
|9030.95
|14447.1
|Triveni Turbines
|325.35
|9.2
|2.91
|456.2
|241.1
|10342.13
|Amber Enterprises India
|2887.55
|-54.85
|-1.86
|3149.95
|1762.25
|9729.23
The stock of Lakshmi Machine Works reached a low price of ₹13360.1 and a high price of ₹13564.8 on the current day.
The stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is currently priced at ₹13,543.7. This represents a 2.92% increase from the previous trading day, with a net change of 384.6.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Star
|875.65
|11.5
|1.33
|950.4
|552.8
|16867.45
|Elgi Equipments
|478.55
|6.85
|1.45
|622.95
|355.05
|15165.68
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|13463.9
|304.8
|2.32
|15501.0
|9030.95
|14383.48
|Triveni Turbines
|326.75
|10.6
|3.35
|456.2
|241.1
|10386.63
|Amber Enterprises India
|2924.35
|-18.05
|-0.61
|3149.95
|1762.25
|9853.23
The current stock price of Lakshmi Machine Works is ₹13466.9. It has experienced a percent change of 2.34, resulting in a net change of 307.8.
The current day's low price for Lakshmi Machine Works stock is ₹13360.1 and the high price is ₹13470.5.
The current data of Lakshmi Machine Works stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹13159.1. It has experienced a percent change of -4.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in price is -614.9, further suggesting a decline in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.3%
|3 Months
|0.45%
|6 Months
|25.37%
|YTD
|8.81%
|1 Year
|5.56%
The current data of Lakshmi Machine Works stock shows that the price is ₹13159.1 with a percent change of -4.46. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.46% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -614.9, indicating a decrease of 614.9 rupees.
On the last day of trading, Lakshmi Machine Works had a volume of 1014 shares and a closing price of ₹13774.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!