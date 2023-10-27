Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today Live Updates : Lakshmi Machine Works closed today at 13377.3, up 1.66% from yesterday's 13159.1

Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today :Lakshmi Machine Works closed today at ₹13377.3, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹13159.1 Today, the closing price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock was ₹13,377.3. This represents a 1.66% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹13,159.1. The net change in price was ₹218.2.

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock today was ₹13206 and the high price was ₹13611.35.

Lakshmi Machine Works share price Live :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13611.35, up 3.44% from yesterday's ₹13159.1 The current data for Lakshmi Machine Works stock shows that the stock price is ₹13611.35. There has been a percent change of 3.44, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 452.25, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Click here for Lakshmi Machine Works Board Meetings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 13937.38 10 Days 13963.39 20 Days 14185.80 50 Days 14234.46 100 Days 13679.11 300 Days 12347.33

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 0 0 0 1 Buy 1 1 1 1 Hold 1 1 1 0 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.3% 3 Months 0.45% 6 Months 25.37% YTD 8.81% 1 Year 5.56%

