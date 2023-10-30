Lakshmi Machine Works Share Price Live blog for 30 Oct 2023

The last day of trading for Lakshmi Machine Works saw an open price of ₹13,381.4 and a close price of ₹13,159.1. The stock reached a high of ₹13,611.35 and a low of ₹13,206. The company's market capitalization is ₹14,290.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15,501, while the 52-week low is ₹9,030.95. On the BSE, a total of 306 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST
Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.18%
|3 Months
|-0.27%
|6 Months
|25.35%
|YTD
|10.28%
|1 Year
|6.6%
30 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Lakshmi Machine Works share price Live :Lakshmi Machine Works closed at ₹13159.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Lakshmi Machine Works on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 306. The closing price for the shares was ₹13159.1.