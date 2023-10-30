Lakshmi Machine Works Share Price Live blog for 30 Oct 2023

The last day of trading for Lakshmi Machine Works saw an open price of ₹13,381.4 and a close price of ₹13,159.1. The stock reached a high of ₹13,611.35 and a low of ₹13,206. The company's market capitalization is ₹14,290.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15,501, while the 52-week low is ₹9,030.95. On the BSE, a total of 306 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.