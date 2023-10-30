Hello User
Lakshmi Machine Works Share Price Live blog for 30 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Lakshmi Machine Works stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 13159.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13377.3 per share. Investors should monitor Lakshmi Machine Works stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lakshmi Machine Works

The last day of trading for Lakshmi Machine Works saw an open price of 13,381.4 and a close price of 13,159.1. The stock reached a high of 13,611.35 and a low of 13,206. The company's market capitalization is 14,290.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15,501, while the 52-week low is 9,030.95. On the BSE, a total of 306 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.18%
3 Months-0.27%
6 Months25.35%
YTD10.28%
1 Year6.6%
30 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price Live :Lakshmi Machine Works closed at ₹13159.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Lakshmi Machine Works on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 306. The closing price for the shares was 13159.1.

