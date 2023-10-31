Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today Live Updates : Lakshmi Machine Works sees stock gains today

On the last day of trading, Lakshmi Machine Works opened at ₹13,448.05 and closed at ₹13,377.30. The stock reached a high of ₹13,448.05 and a low of ₹13,258.80 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,225.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15,501 and the 52-week low is ₹9,030.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 162 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock is ₹13,417.75. It has experienced a 0.55% increase, resulting in a net change of 72.8 points.
