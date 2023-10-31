Hello User
Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today Live Updates : Lakshmi Machine Works sees stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Lakshmi Machine Works stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 13344.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13417.75 per share. Investors should monitor Lakshmi Machine Works stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lakshmi Machine Works

On the last day of trading, Lakshmi Machine Works opened at 13,448.05 and closed at 13,377.30. The stock reached a high of 13,448.05 and a low of 13,258.80 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 14,225.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15,501 and the 52-week low is 9,030.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 162 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:24 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price Today :Lakshmi Machine Works trading at ₹13417.75, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹13344.95

The current price of Lakshmi Machine Works stock is 13,417.75. It has experienced a 0.55% increase, resulting in a net change of 72.8 points.

31 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Lakshmi Machine Works share price Live :Lakshmi Machine Works closed at ₹13377.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Lakshmi Machine Works on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 162 shares. The closing price for the stock was 13,377.3.

