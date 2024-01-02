Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today : On the last day, Lemon Tree Hotels' stock opened at ₹120.9 and closed at ₹118.7. The stock reached a high of ₹131.75 and a low of ₹120.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,418.23 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹126.7 and the 52-week low is ₹71.95. The BSE volume for the day was 2,940,861 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Jan 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
02 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST
