Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:50 AM IST
Livemint

Lemon Tree Hotels stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 10.87 %. The stock closed at 118.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.6 per share. Investors should monitor Lemon Tree Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lemon Tree Hotels Stock Price Today

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today : On the last day, Lemon Tree Hotels' stock opened at 120.9 and closed at 118.7. The stock reached a high of 131.75 and a low of 120.9. The market capitalization of the company is 10,418.23 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 126.7 and the 52-week low is 71.95. The BSE volume for the day was 2,940,861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 11:50 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy10101010
Buy4443
Hold1110
Sell1222
Strong Sell0000
02 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live :Lemon Tree Hotels closed at ₹118.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Lemon Tree Hotels had a trading volume of 2,940,861 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 118.7.

