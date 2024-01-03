Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Lemon Tree Hotels stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 9.39 %. The stock closed at 118.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.85 per share. Investors should monitor Lemon Tree Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lemon Tree Hotels Stock Price Today

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today : On the last day, Lemon Tree Hotels stock opened at 120.9 and closed at 118.7. The stock reached a high of 133.7 and a low of 120.9. The market capitalization of the company is 10,279.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 126.7 and the 52-week low is 71.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,847,318 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live :Lemon Tree Hotels closed at ₹118.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Lemon Tree Hotels had a volume of 4,847,318 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 118.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.