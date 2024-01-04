Hello User
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Lemon Tree Hotels sees uptick in stock trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Lemon Tree Hotels stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 128.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.7 per share. Investors should monitor Lemon Tree Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lemon Tree Hotels Stock Price Today

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Lemon Tree Hotels saw an opening price of 131.75 and a closing price of 129.85. The stock reached a high of 135.8 and a low of 127.55. The market capitalization of the company is 10,208.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.7 and the 52-week low is 71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,677 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price update :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹130.7, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹128.95

The current data for Lemon Tree Hotels stock shows that the price is 130.7, with a percent change of 1.36. This means that the stock has increased by 1.36%.The net change for the stock is 1.75, indicating that the stock has gained 1.75 points in value. This suggests a positive movement for the stock.Based on this data, it can be concluded that Lemon Tree Hotels stock has experienced a small increase in value, which could be a positive sign for investors.

04 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.96%
3 Months0.83%
6 Months37.64%
YTD7.55%
1 Year53.91%
04 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹129.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹128.95

The current data of Lemon Tree Hotels stock shows that the stock is trading at a price of 129.7. There has been a positive percent change of 0.58% and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

04 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live :Lemon Tree Hotels closed at ₹129.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Lemon Tree Hotels had a trading volume of 1,611,677 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 129.85.

