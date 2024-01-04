Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Lemon Tree Hotels sees uptick in stock trading

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Lemon Tree Hotels saw an opening price of ₹131.75 and a closing price of ₹129.85. The stock reached a high of ₹135.8 and a low of ₹127.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,208.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.7 and the 52-week low is ₹71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,677 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Lemon Tree Hotels stock shows that the price is ₹130.7, with a percent change of 1.36. This means that the stock has increased by 1.36%.The net change for the stock is 1.75, indicating that the stock has gained 1.75 points in value. This suggests a positive movement for the stock.Based on this data, it can be concluded that Lemon Tree Hotels stock has experienced a small increase in value, which could be a positive sign for investors.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.96%
|3 Months
|0.83%
|6 Months
|37.64%
|YTD
|7.55%
|1 Year
|53.91%
The current data of Lemon Tree Hotels stock shows that the stock is trading at a price of ₹129.7. There has been a positive percent change of 0.58% and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Lemon Tree Hotels had a trading volume of 1,611,677 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹129.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!