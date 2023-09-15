Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Lemon Tree Hotels sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Lemon Tree Hotels stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 122.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124 per share. Investors should monitor Lemon Tree Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lemon Tree Hotels

The Lemon Tree Hotels stock opened at 124.95 and closed at 122.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 125.5 and a low of 123.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 9,796.43 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 125.25 and a low of 70.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 234,419 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 10:32 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
EIH244.00.650.27274.65150.4515258.54
Chalet Hotels566.452.50.44581.6304.0511613.63
Lemon Tree Hotels124.01.20.98125.2570.259815.93
India Tourism Development Corp392.32.150.55432.0277.53364.73
Barbeque Nation Hospitality692.7514.12.081188.0592.652700.23
15 Sep 2023, 10:11 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹124, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹122.8

The current data for Lemon Tree Hotels stock shows that the stock price is 124. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 1.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates that Lemon Tree Hotels stock has experienced a slight upward trend.

15 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live :Lemon Tree Hotels closed at ₹122.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Lemon Tree Hotels recorded a BSE volume of 235,049 shares. The closing price for the day was 122.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.