Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Lemon Tree Hotels sees positive trading day

The Lemon Tree Hotels stock opened at ₹124.95 and closed at ₹122.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹125.5 and a low of ₹123.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9,796.43 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹125.25 and a low of ₹70.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 234,419 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|EIH
|244.0
|0.65
|0.27
|274.65
|150.45
|15258.54
|Chalet Hotels
|566.45
|2.5
|0.44
|581.6
|304.05
|11613.63
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|124.0
|1.2
|0.98
|125.25
|70.25
|9815.93
|India Tourism Development Corp
|392.3
|2.15
|0.55
|432.0
|277.5
|3364.73
|Barbeque Nation Hospitality
|692.75
|14.1
|2.08
|1188.0
|592.65
|2700.23
The current data for Lemon Tree Hotels stock shows that the stock price is ₹124. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 1.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates that Lemon Tree Hotels stock has experienced a slight upward trend.
On the last day, Lemon Tree Hotels recorded a BSE volume of 235,049 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹122.8.
