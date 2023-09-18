Hello User
Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Lemon Tree Hotels stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 122.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.65 per share. Investors should monitor Lemon Tree Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the Lemon Tree Hotels stock opened at 124.95 and closed at 122.8. The stock reached a high of 126.7 and a low of 119.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 9630.19 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 126.7 and a low of 70.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,192,700 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live :Lemon Tree Hotels closed at ₹122.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Lemon Tree Hotels on the BSE, a total of 1,192,700 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 122.8.

