Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Lemon Tree Hotels closed today at ₹155.9, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹152.7

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Lemon Tree Hotels opened at ₹150.95, reached a high of ₹154.5, and a low of ₹148.8 before closing at ₹149.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹12090.54 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹150.95 and ₹87.5 respectively. The BSE volume for Lemon Tree Hotels was 602987 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Lemon Tree Hotels' stock price rose by 2.1% to reach ₹155.9, outperforming its peers. While Indian Hotels Company saw a decline, Chalet Hotels experienced an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded gains of 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Hotels Company
|575.45
|-1.3
|-0.23
|622.25
|340.1
|81736.94
|Chalet Hotels
|882.45
|18.15
|2.1
|959.0
|373.45
|18092.42
Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Lemon Tree Hotels reached a low of ₹150.6 and a high of ₹157.9 on the current day.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today :Lemon Tree Hotels closed today at ₹155.9, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹152.7
Lemon Tree Hotels share price closed the day at ₹155.9 - a 2.1% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 159.02 , 162.28 , 166.57. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 151.47 , 147.18 , 143.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Lemon Tree Hotels Live Updates
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹154.95, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹152.7
Lemon Tree Hotels share price is at ₹154.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹149.5 and ₹155.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹149.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 155.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Lemon Tree Hotels Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lemon Tree Hotels share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|141.67
|10 Days
|139.83
|20 Days
|138.74
|50 Days
|136.98
|100 Days
|132.31
|300 Days
|120.00
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Lemon Tree Hotels touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹153.5, 2.29% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹97.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|10
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lemon Tree Hotels share price update :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹156.9, up 2.75% from yesterday's ₹152.7
The current market price of Lemon Tree Hotels has surpassed the first resistance of ₹155.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹157.8. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹157.8 then there can be further positive price movement.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Lemon Tree Hotels touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Today's Price range
Lemon Tree Hotels stock reached a low of ₹150.6 and a high of ₹157.8 on the current day.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Lemon Tree Hotels touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Lemon Tree Hotels Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lemon Tree Hotels share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|141.67
|10 Days
|139.83
|20 Days
|138.74
|50 Days
|136.98
|100 Days
|132.31
|300 Days
|120.00
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹156.85, up 2.72% from yesterday's ₹152.7
The current market price of Lemon Tree Hotels has surpassed the first resistance of ₹155.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹157.8. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹157.8 then there can be further positive price movement.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Lemon Tree Hotels reached a peak of 0.0 and a bottom of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Lemon Tree Hotels share price update :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹156.45, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹152.7
The current market price of Lemon Tree Hotels has surpassed the first resistance of ₹155.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹157.8. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹157.8 then there can be further positive price movement.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Lemon Tree Hotels stock price has increased by 1.51% to reach ₹155, in line with its industry counterparts. Similar companies like Indian Hotels Company and Chalet Hotels are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have seen a 0.32% and 0.28% increase, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Hotels Company
|577.2
|0.45
|0.08
|622.25
|340.1
|81985.51
|Chalet Hotels
|878.85
|14.55
|1.68
|959.0
|373.45
|18018.61
Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹153.5, 0.97% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹97.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|10
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -34.64% lower than yesterday
The volume of Lemon Tree Hotels traded until 10 AM is 34.64% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹154.2, a decrease of 0.98%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Lemon Tree Hotels touched a high of 154.55 & a low of 152.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.62
|Support 1
|152.82
|Resistance 2
|155.48
|Support 2
|151.88
|Resistance 3
|156.42
|Support 3
|151.02
Lemon Tree Hotels Live Updates
Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Lemon Tree Hotels' stock price has increased by 0.85% to reach ₹154, in line with the upward trend seen in its industry peers like Indian Hotels Company and Chalet Hotels. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are also up by 0.13% and 0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Hotels Company
|579.05
|2.3
|0.4
|622.25
|340.1
|82248.28
|Chalet Hotels
|866.55
|2.25
|0.26
|959.0
|373.45
|17766.43
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹152.9, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹152.7
Lemon Tree Hotels share price is at ₹152.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹149.5 and ₹155.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹149.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 155.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Price Analysis
The stock price of Lemon Tree Hotels has increased by 0.07% today, trading at ₹152.80. Over the past year, Lemon Tree Hotels' shares have risen by 73.54% to ₹152.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 24.56% to 22,604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.19%
|3 Months
|5.03%
|6 Months
|39.1%
|YTD
|27.49%
|1 Year
|73.54%
Lemon Tree Hotels share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Lemon Tree Hotels on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|155.3
|Support 1
|149.5
|Resistance 2
|157.8
|Support 2
|146.2
|Resistance 3
|161.1
|Support 3
|143.7
Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹153.5, 0.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹97.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|10
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Lemon Tree Hotels volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5040 k
The trading volume yesterday was 158.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 602 k.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live :Lemon Tree Hotels closed at ₹149.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹154.5 & ₹148.8 yesterday to end at ₹149.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!