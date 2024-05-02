Hello User
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Lemon Tree Hotels closed today at 155.9, up 2.1% from yesterday's 152.7

LIVE UPDATES
27 min read . 06:03 PM IST
Livemint

Lemon Tree Hotels stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 152.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 155.9 per share. Investors should monitor Lemon Tree Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lemon Tree Hotels Stock Price Today

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Lemon Tree Hotels opened at 150.95, reached a high of 154.5, and a low of 148.8 before closing at 149.45. The market capitalization stood at 12090.54 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 150.95 and 87.5 respectively. The BSE volume for Lemon Tree Hotels was 602987 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 06:03 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Lemon Tree Hotels' stock price rose by 2.1% to reach 155.9, outperforming its peers. While Indian Hotels Company saw a decline, Chalet Hotels experienced an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded gains of 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Hotels Company575.45-1.3-0.23622.25340.181736.94
Chalet Hotels882.4518.152.1959.0373.4518092.42
02 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Lemon Tree Hotels reached a low of 150.6 and a high of 157.9 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today :Lemon Tree Hotels closed today at ₹155.9, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹152.7

Lemon Tree Hotels share price closed the day at 155.9 - a 2.1% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 159.02 , 162.28 , 166.57. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 151.47 , 147.18 , 143.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:13 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹154.95, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹152.7

Lemon Tree Hotels share price is at 154.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 149.5 and 155.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 149.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 155.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lemon Tree Hotels share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days141.67
10 Days139.83
20 Days138.74
50 Days136.98
100 Days132.31
300 Days120.00
02 May 2024, 02:14 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 153.5, 2.29% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 97.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy77710
    Buy6664
    Hold1111
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price update :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹156.9, up 2.75% from yesterday's ₹152.7

The current market price of Lemon Tree Hotels has surpassed the first resistance of 155.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 157.8. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 157.8 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

Lemon Tree Hotels stock reached a low of 150.6 and a high of 157.8 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹156.85, up 2.72% from yesterday's ₹152.7

The current market price of Lemon Tree Hotels has surpassed the first resistance of 155.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 157.8. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 157.8 then there can be further positive price movement.

Lemon Tree Hotels reached a peak of 0.0 and a bottom of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses.
02 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price update :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹156.45, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹152.7

The current market price of Lemon Tree Hotels has surpassed the first resistance of 155.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 157.8. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 157.8 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Lemon Tree Hotels stock price has increased by 1.51% to reach 155, in line with its industry counterparts. Similar companies like Indian Hotels Company and Chalet Hotels are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have seen a 0.32% and 0.28% increase, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Hotels Company577.20.450.08622.25340.181985.51
Chalet Hotels878.8514.551.68959.0373.4518018.61
02 May 2024, 11:01 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 153.5, 0.97% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 97.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy77710
    Buy6664
    Hold1111
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -34.64% lower than yesterday

The volume of Lemon Tree Hotels traded until 10 AM is 34.64% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 154.2, a decrease of 0.98%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Lemon Tree Hotels touched a high of 154.55 & a low of 152.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.62Support 1152.82
Resistance 2155.48Support 2151.88
Resistance 3156.42Support 3151.02
02 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Lemon Tree Hotels' stock price has increased by 0.85% to reach 154, in line with the upward trend seen in its industry peers like Indian Hotels Company and Chalet Hotels. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are also up by 0.13% and 0.15% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Hotels Company579.052.30.4622.25340.182248.28
Chalet Hotels866.552.250.26959.0373.4517766.43
02 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹152.9, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹152.7

Lemon Tree Hotels share price is at 152.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 149.5 and 155.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 149.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 155.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of Lemon Tree Hotels has increased by 0.07% today, trading at 152.80. Over the past year, Lemon Tree Hotels' shares have risen by 73.54% to 152.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 24.56% to 22,604.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.19%
3 Months5.03%
6 Months39.1%
YTD27.49%
1 Year73.54%
02 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Lemon Tree Hotels on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1155.3Support 1149.5
Resistance 2157.8Support 2146.2
Resistance 3161.1Support 3143.7
02 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 153.5, 0.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 97.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy77710
    Buy6664
    Hold1111
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Lemon Tree Hotels volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5040 k

The trading volume yesterday was 158.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 602 k.

02 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live :Lemon Tree Hotels closed at ₹149.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 154.5 & 148.8 yesterday to end at 149.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

