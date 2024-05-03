Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Lemon Tree Hotels closed today at 154.35, down -0.99% from yesterday's 155.9

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today : Lemon Tree Hotels' stock opened at ₹153 and closed at ₹152.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹157.9, while the low was ₹150.6. The market cap stands at 12343.91 crore. The 52-week high is at 154.5 and the low is at 87.5. The BSE volume for the day was 461337 shares.
Lemon Tree Hotels stock reached a low of ₹149.5 and a high of ₹157 on the current trading day.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price closed the day at ₹154.35 - a 0.99% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 158.53 , 161.77 , 166.38. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 150.68 , 146.07 , 142.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Lemon Tree Hotels' trading volume as of 3 PM is 370.46% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹154.35, showing a decrease of -0.99%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price is at ₹155 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹151.47 and ₹159.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹151.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 159.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lemon Tree Hotels share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|141.67
|10 Days
|139.83
|20 Days
|138.74
|50 Days
|136.98
|100 Days
|132.31
|300 Days
|120.13
The trading volume of Lemon Tree Hotels until 2 PM is 164.17% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹154.75, showing a decrease of -0.74%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Lemon Tree Hotels reached a peak of 152.2 and a trough of 149.5 in the prior trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should monitor potentially overbought conditions on an hourly basis and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|153.1
|Support 1
|150.4
|Resistance 2
|154.0
|Support 2
|148.6
|Resistance 3
|155.8
|Support 3
|147.7
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹153.5, 1.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹97.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|10
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current market price of Lemon Tree Hotels has broken the first support of ₹151.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹147.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹147.18 then there can be further negative price movement.
Trading volume for Lemon Tree Hotels until 1 PM has increased by 380.95% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹150.65, down by -3.37%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 152.13 and 150.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 150.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 152.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|152.0
|Support 1
|151.05
|Resistance 2
|152.4
|Support 2
|150.5
|Resistance 3
|152.95
|Support 3
|150.1
Lemon Tree Hotels stock's high for the day was ₹157 and the low was ₹150.8.
The volume of Lemon Tree Hotels traded by 12 AM has increased by 134.35% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹151.75, showing a decrease of -2.66%. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. An increase in price with higher volume suggests a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 152.87 and 151.37 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 151.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 152.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|152.13
|Support 1
|150.78
|Resistance 2
|152.82
|Support 2
|150.12
|Resistance 3
|153.48
|Support 3
|149.43
The volume of Lemon Tree Hotels traded until 11 AM is 4.61% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹151.7, a decrease of 2.69%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the 154.02 and 150.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 150.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 154.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|152.87
|Support 1
|151.37
|Resistance 2
|153.48
|Support 2
|150.48
|Resistance 3
|154.37
|Support 3
|149.87
Lemon Tree Hotels share price is at ₹152 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹151.47 and ₹159.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹151.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 159.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Lemon Tree Hotels' stock price dropped by 2.63% to reach ₹151.8, while its industry counterparts are showing a mixed trend. Chalet Hotels and India Tourism Development Corp are experiencing a decline, whereas EIH and Oriental Hotels are witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|EIH
|472.5
|5.25
|1.12
|501.5
|184.1
|29547.79
|Chalet Hotels
|873.4
|-6.4
|-0.73
|959.0
|373.45
|17906.87
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|151.8
|-4.1
|-2.63
|157.9
|87.5
|12016.6
|India Tourism Development Corp
|654.05
|-8.5
|-1.28
|879.0
|310.75
|5609.75
|Oriental Hotels
|139.65
|4.35
|3.22
|142.55
|79.0
|2494.15
The trading volume of Lemon Tree Hotels until 10 AM is 28.19% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹151.45, showing a decrease of -2.85%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price with higher volume typically indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Lemon Tree Hotels touched a high of 154.2 & a low of 150.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.02
|Support 1
|150.77
|Resistance 2
|155.73
|Support 2
|149.23
|Resistance 3
|157.27
|Support 3
|147.52
The stock price of Lemon Tree Hotels dropped by 1.96% today to ₹152.85, while its competitors are seeing mixed results. India Tourism Development Corp is declining, but EIH, Chalet Hotels, and Oriental Hotels are experiencing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.5% and 0.48% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|EIH
|473.2
|5.95
|1.27
|501.5
|184.1
|29591.56
|Chalet Hotels
|881.6
|1.8
|0.2
|959.0
|373.45
|18074.99
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|152.85
|-3.05
|-1.96
|157.9
|87.5
|12099.72
|India Tourism Development Corp
|661.55
|-1.0
|-0.15
|879.0
|310.75
|5674.07
|Oriental Hotels
|137.5
|2.2
|1.63
|142.55
|79.0
|2455.75
Lemon Tree Hotels share price is at ₹153.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹151.47 and ₹159.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹151.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 159.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of Lemon Tree Hotels has decreased by -0.51% and is currently trading at ₹155.10. Over the past year, Lemon Tree Hotels' shares have increased by 72.23% to ₹155.10. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.80% to 22,766.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.04%
|3 Months
|7.89%
|6 Months
|44.13%
|YTD
|30.12%
|1 Year
|72.23%
The key support and resistance levels for Lemon Tree Hotels on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.02
|Support 1
|151.47
|Resistance 2
|162.28
|Support 2
|147.18
|Resistance 3
|166.57
|Support 3
|143.92
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹153.5, 1.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹97.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|10
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 106.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 461 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹157.9 & ₹150.6 yesterday to end at ₹152.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
