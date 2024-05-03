Hello User
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Lemon Tree Hotels closed today at 154.35, down -0.99% from yesterday's 155.9

LIVE UPDATES
36 min read . 05:30 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Lemon Tree Hotels stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 155.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.35 per share. Investors should monitor Lemon Tree Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lemon Tree Hotels Stock Price Today

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today : Lemon Tree Hotels' stock opened at 153 and closed at 152.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 157.9, while the low was 150.6. The market cap stands at 12343.91 crore. The 52-week high is at 154.5 and the low is at 87.5. The BSE volume for the day was 461337 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

Lemon Tree Hotels stock reached a low of 149.5 and a high of 157 on the current trading day.

03 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price NSE Live :Lemon Tree Hotels closed today at ₹154.35, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹155.9

Lemon Tree Hotels share price closed the day at 154.35 - a 0.99% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 158.53 , 161.77 , 166.38. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 150.68 , 146.07 , 142.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 370.46% higher than yesterday

Lemon Tree Hotels' trading volume as of 3 PM is 370.46% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 154.35, showing a decrease of -0.99%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:32 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:12 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹155, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹155.9

Lemon Tree Hotels share price is at 155 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 151.47 and 159.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 151.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 159.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lemon Tree Hotels share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days141.67
10 Days139.83
20 Days138.74
50 Days136.98
100 Days132.31
300 Days120.13
03 May 2024, 02:50 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 164.17% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Lemon Tree Hotels until 2 PM is 164.17% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 154.75, showing a decrease of -0.74%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 02:35 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Lemon Tree Hotels reached a peak of 152.2 and a trough of 149.5 in the prior trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should monitor potentially overbought conditions on an hourly basis and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1153.1Support 1150.4
Resistance 2154.0Support 2148.6
Resistance 3155.8Support 3147.7
03 May 2024, 02:12 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 153.5, 1.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 97.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy77710
    Buy6664
    Hold1111
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price NSE Live :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹150.45, down -3.5% from yesterday's ₹155.9

The current market price of Lemon Tree Hotels has broken the first support of 151.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 147.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of 147.18 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 380.95% higher than yesterday

Trading volume for Lemon Tree Hotels until 1 PM has increased by 380.95% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 150.65, down by -3.37%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 152.13 and 150.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 150.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 152.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1152.0Support 1151.05
Resistance 2152.4Support 2150.5
Resistance 3152.95Support 3150.1
03 May 2024, 01:06 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

Lemon Tree Hotels stock's high for the day was 157 and the low was 150.8.

03 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 134.35% higher than yesterday

The volume of Lemon Tree Hotels traded by 12 AM has increased by 134.35% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 151.75, showing a decrease of -2.66%. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. An increase in price with higher volume suggests a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 152.87 and 151.37 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 151.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 152.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1152.13Support 1150.78
Resistance 2152.82Support 2150.12
Resistance 3153.48Support 3149.43
03 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lemon Tree Hotels share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days141.67
10 Days139.83
20 Days138.74
50 Days136.98
100 Days132.31
300 Days120.13
03 May 2024, 12:11 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price NSE Live :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹150.9, down -3.21% from yesterday's ₹155.9

The current market price of Lemon Tree Hotels has broken the first support of 151.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 147.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of 147.18 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:49 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -4.61% lower than yesterday

The volume of Lemon Tree Hotels traded until 11 AM is 4.61% lower than yesterday, with the price at 151.7, a decrease of 2.69%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the 154.02 and 150.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 150.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 154.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1152.87Support 1151.37
Resistance 2153.48Support 2150.48
Resistance 3154.37Support 3149.87
03 May 2024, 11:28 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price update :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹152, down -2.5% from yesterday's ₹155.9

Lemon Tree Hotels share price is at 152 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 151.47 and 159.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 151.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 159.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:11 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Lemon Tree Hotels' stock price dropped by 2.63% to reach 151.8, while its industry counterparts are showing a mixed trend. Chalet Hotels and India Tourism Development Corp are experiencing a decline, whereas EIH and Oriental Hotels are witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
EIH472.55.251.12501.5184.129547.79
Chalet Hotels873.4-6.4-0.73959.0373.4517906.87
Lemon Tree Hotels151.8-4.1-2.63157.987.512016.6
India Tourism Development Corp654.05-8.5-1.28879.0310.755609.75
Oriental Hotels139.654.353.22142.5579.02494.15
03 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 153.5, 1.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 97.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy77710
    Buy6664
    Hold1111
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 28.19% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Lemon Tree Hotels until 10 AM is 28.19% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at 151.45, showing a decrease of -2.85%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price with higher volume typically indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Lemon Tree Hotels touched a high of 154.2 & a low of 150.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.02Support 1150.77
Resistance 2155.73Support 2149.23
Resistance 3157.27Support 3147.52
03 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of Lemon Tree Hotels dropped by 1.96% today to 152.85, while its competitors are seeing mixed results. India Tourism Development Corp is declining, but EIH, Chalet Hotels, and Oriental Hotels are experiencing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.5% and 0.48% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
EIH473.25.951.27501.5184.129591.56
Chalet Hotels881.61.80.2959.0373.4518074.99
Lemon Tree Hotels152.85-3.05-1.96157.987.512099.72
India Tourism Development Corp661.55-1.0-0.15879.0310.755674.07
Oriental Hotels137.52.21.63142.5579.02455.75
03 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹153.7, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹155.9

Lemon Tree Hotels share price is at 153.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 151.47 and 159.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 151.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 159.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of Lemon Tree Hotels has decreased by -0.51% and is currently trading at 155.10. Over the past year, Lemon Tree Hotels' shares have increased by 72.23% to 155.10. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.80% to 22,766.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.04%
3 Months7.89%
6 Months44.13%
YTD30.12%
1 Year72.23%
03 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Lemon Tree Hotels on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1159.02Support 1151.47
Resistance 2162.28Support 2147.18
Resistance 3166.57Support 3143.92
03 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 153.5, 1.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 97.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy77710
    Buy6664
    Hold1111
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Lemon Tree Hotels volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5395 k

The trading volume yesterday was 106.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 461 k.

03 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live :Lemon Tree Hotels closed at ₹152.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 157.9 & 150.6 yesterday to end at 152.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

