LIVE UPDATES

Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Lemon Tree Hotels Shares Plummet Amid Market Volatility

25 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST Trade

Lemon Tree Hotels stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 154.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.1 per share. Investors should monitor Lemon Tree Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.