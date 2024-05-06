Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Lemon Tree Hotels Shares Plummet Amid Market Volatility

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today : Lemon Tree Hotels' stock opened at ₹157, reached a high of ₹157, and a low of ₹149.5 before closing at ₹155.9. The market capitalization stands at ₹12,221.19 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹157.9 and ₹87.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 331,867 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 4.64% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Lemon Tree Hotels until 1 PM has increased by 4.64% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹157.1, showing a 1.42% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Lemon Tree Hotels reached a peak of 158.05 and a trough of 154.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders are encouraged to assess potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.07
|Support 1
|155.32
|Resistance 2
|160.43
|Support 2
|152.93
|Resistance 3
|162.82
|Support 3
|151.57
Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Today's Price range
Lemon Tree Hotels stock's low price today was ₹151.4 and the high price was ₹156.2.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -3.98% lower than yesterday
The volume of Lemon Tree Hotels traded until 12 AM is 3.98% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹155.3, down by 0.26%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 155.67 and 153.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 153.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 155.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.9
|Support 1
|153.75
|Resistance 2
|155.3
|Support 2
|153.0
|Resistance 3
|156.05
|Support 3
|152.6
Lemon Tree Hotels Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lemon Tree Hotels share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|149.92
|10 Days
|142.91
|20 Days
|141.04
|50 Days
|137.83
|100 Days
|133.15
|300 Days
|120.63
Lemon Tree Hotels share price NSE Live :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹154.1, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹154.9
Lemon Tree Hotels share price is at ₹154.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹150.68 and ₹158.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹150.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 158.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 6.96% higher than yesterday
As of 11 AM, Lemon Tree Hotels has seen a 6.96% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹154, reflecting a decrease of -0.58%. Analyzing both volume and price movements is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 156.05 and 151.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 151.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 156.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|155.67
|Support 1
|153.47
|Resistance 2
|156.83
|Support 2
|152.43
|Resistance 3
|157.87
|Support 3
|151.27
Lemon Tree Hotels share price update :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹155.25, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹154.9
Lemon Tree Hotels share price is at ₹155.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹150.68 and ₹158.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹150.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 158.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the stock price of Lemon Tree Hotels increased by 0.45% to reach ₹155.6, outperforming its peers. While Chalet Hotels and Oriental Hotels are experiencing a decline, EIH and India Tourism Development Corp, which are also peers of Lemon Tree Hotels, are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|EIH
|493.15
|16.3
|3.42
|501.5
|184.1
|30839.14
|Chalet Hotels
|863.1
|-4.2
|-0.48
|959.0
|373.45
|17695.7
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|155.6
|0.7
|0.45
|157.9
|87.5
|12317.41
|India Tourism Development Corp
|656.2
|3.4
|0.52
|879.0
|310.75
|5628.19
|Oriental Hotels
|146.5
|-3.3
|-2.2
|154.8
|79.0
|2616.49
Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹153.5, 1.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹97.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|10
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 13.75% higher than yesterday
The volume of Lemon Tree Hotels traded by 10 AM is 13.75% higher than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹155.2, up by 0.19%. Both volume and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Lemon Tree Hotels touched a high of 156.2 & a low of 151.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|156.05
|Support 1
|151.7
|Resistance 2
|158.3
|Support 2
|149.6
|Resistance 3
|160.4
|Support 3
|147.35
Lemon Tree Hotels Live Updates
LEMON TREE HOTELS
LEMON TREE HOTELS
Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Lemon Tree Hotels' stock price rose by 0.58% to reach ₹155.8, outperforming its peers. While Chalet Hotels and Oriental Hotels saw a decline, EIH and India Tourism Development Corp experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed modest increases of 0.34% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|EIH
|479.6
|2.75
|0.58
|501.5
|184.1
|29991.79
|Chalet Hotels
|861.45
|-5.85
|-0.67
|959.0
|373.45
|17661.87
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|155.8
|0.9
|0.58
|157.9
|87.5
|12333.24
|India Tourism Development Corp
|652.95
|0.15
|0.02
|879.0
|310.75
|5600.31
|Oriental Hotels
|144.05
|-5.75
|-3.84
|154.8
|79.0
|2572.73
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹152.2, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹154.9
Lemon Tree Hotels share price is at ₹152.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹150.68 and ₹158.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹150.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 158.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Lemon Tree Hotels has decreased by -0.36% and is currently trading at ₹154.35. Over the past year, Lemon Tree Hotels' shares have gained 72.62%, reaching ₹154.35. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.39% to 22,475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.23%
|3 Months
|6.54%
|6 Months
|42.36%
|YTD
|29.41%
|1 Year
|72.62%
Lemon Tree Hotels share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Lemon Tree Hotels on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.53
|Support 1
|150.68
|Resistance 2
|161.77
|Support 2
|146.07
|Resistance 3
|166.38
|Support 3
|142.83
Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹153.5, 0.55% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹97.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|10
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Lemon Tree Hotels volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5614 k
The trading volume yesterday was 24.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 331 k.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live :Lemon Tree Hotels closed at ₹155.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹157 & ₹149.5 yesterday to end at ₹155.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!