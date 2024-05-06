Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Lemon Tree Hotels Shares Plummet Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
25 min read . 01:47 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Lemon Tree Hotels stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 154.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.1 per share. Investors should monitor Lemon Tree Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lemon Tree Hotels Stock Price Today

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today : Lemon Tree Hotels' stock opened at 157, reached a high of 157, and a low of 149.5 before closing at 155.9. The market capitalization stands at 12,221.19 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 157.9 and 87.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 331,867 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 4.64% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Lemon Tree Hotels until 1 PM has increased by 4.64% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 157.1, showing a 1.42% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Lemon Tree Hotels reached a peak of 158.05 and a trough of 154.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders are encouraged to assess potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1159.07Support 1155.32
Resistance 2160.43Support 2152.93
Resistance 3162.82Support 3151.57
06 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

Lemon Tree Hotels stock's low price today was 151.4 and the high price was 156.2.

06 May 2024, 12:48 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -3.98% lower than yesterday

The volume of Lemon Tree Hotels traded until 12 AM is 3.98% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 155.3, down by 0.26%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 155.67 and 153.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 153.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 155.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.9Support 1153.75
Resistance 2155.3Support 2153.0
Resistance 3156.05Support 3152.6
06 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lemon Tree Hotels share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days149.92
10 Days142.91
20 Days141.04
50 Days137.83
100 Days133.15
300 Days120.63
06 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price NSE Live :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹154.1, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹154.9

Lemon Tree Hotels share price is at 154.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 150.68 and 158.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 150.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 158.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:54 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 6.96% higher than yesterday

As of 11 AM, Lemon Tree Hotels has seen a 6.96% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 154, reflecting a decrease of -0.58%. Analyzing both volume and price movements is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 156.05 and 151.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 151.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 156.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1155.67Support 1153.47
Resistance 2156.83Support 2152.43
Resistance 3157.87Support 3151.27
06 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price update :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹155.25, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹154.9

Lemon Tree Hotels share price is at 155.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 150.68 and 158.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 150.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 158.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the stock price of Lemon Tree Hotels increased by 0.45% to reach 155.6, outperforming its peers. While Chalet Hotels and Oriental Hotels are experiencing a decline, EIH and India Tourism Development Corp, which are also peers of Lemon Tree Hotels, are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
EIH493.1516.33.42501.5184.130839.14
Chalet Hotels863.1-4.2-0.48959.0373.4517695.7
Lemon Tree Hotels155.60.70.45157.987.512317.41
India Tourism Development Corp656.23.40.52879.0310.755628.19
Oriental Hotels146.5-3.3-2.2154.879.02616.49
06 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 153.5, 1.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 97.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy77610
    Buy6664
    Hold1111
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 10:50 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 13.75% higher than yesterday

The volume of Lemon Tree Hotels traded by 10 AM is 13.75% higher than yesterday. The price is currently at 155.2, up by 0.19%. Both volume and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Lemon Tree Hotels touched a high of 156.2 & a low of 151.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1156.05Support 1151.7
Resistance 2158.3Support 2149.6
Resistance 3160.4Support 3147.35
06 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:51 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Lemon Tree Hotels' stock price rose by 0.58% to reach 155.8, outperforming its peers. While Chalet Hotels and Oriental Hotels saw a decline, EIH and India Tourism Development Corp experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed modest increases of 0.34% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
EIH479.62.750.58501.5184.129991.79
Chalet Hotels861.45-5.85-0.67959.0373.4517661.87
Lemon Tree Hotels155.80.90.58157.987.512333.24
India Tourism Development Corp652.950.150.02879.0310.755600.31
Oriental Hotels144.05-5.75-3.84154.879.02572.73
06 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today :Lemon Tree Hotels trading at ₹152.2, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹154.9

Lemon Tree Hotels share price is at 152.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 150.68 and 158.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 150.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 158.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Lemon Tree Hotels has decreased by -0.36% and is currently trading at 154.35. Over the past year, Lemon Tree Hotels' shares have gained 72.62%, reaching 154.35. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.39% to 22,475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.23%
3 Months6.54%
6 Months42.36%
YTD29.41%
1 Year72.62%
06 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Lemon Tree Hotels on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1158.53Support 1150.68
Resistance 2161.77Support 2146.07
Resistance 3166.38Support 3142.83
06 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 153.5, 0.55% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 97.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy77610
    Buy6664
    Hold1111
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Lemon Tree Hotels volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5614 k

The trading volume yesterday was 24.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 331 k.

06 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live :Lemon Tree Hotels closed at ₹155.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 157 & 149.5 yesterday to end at 155.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.