Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today : Lemon Tree Hotels saw a stable day of trading with open and close prices at ₹154.9. The stock reached a high of ₹158.05 and a low of ₹151.4. The market capitalization stands at ₹12,458.72 crore. The 52-week high is ₹157.9 and the low is ₹87.5. The BSE volume for the day was 275,801 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹153.5, 2.45% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹97.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|10
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 25.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 275 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹158.05 & ₹151.4 yesterday to end at ₹154.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
