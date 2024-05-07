Hello User
Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Lemon Tree Hotels stock price went up today, 07 May 2024, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 154.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157.35 per share. Investors should monitor Lemon Tree Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lemon Tree Hotels Stock Price Today

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today : Lemon Tree Hotels saw a stable day of trading with open and close prices at 154.9. The stock reached a high of 158.05 and a low of 151.4. The market capitalization stands at 12,458.72 crore. The 52-week high is 157.9 and the low is 87.5. The BSE volume for the day was 275,801 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 153.5, 2.45% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 97.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy77610
    Buy6664
    Hold1111
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0000
07 May 2024, 08:23 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Today : Lemon Tree Hotels volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5631 k

The trading volume yesterday was 25.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 275 k.

07 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels share price Live :Lemon Tree Hotels closed at ₹154.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 158.05 & 151.4 yesterday to end at 154.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

