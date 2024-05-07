Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade

Lemon Tree Hotels stock price went up today, 07 May 2024, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 154.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157.35 per share. Investors should monitor Lemon Tree Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.