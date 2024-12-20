Hello User
Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

1 min read . 11:38 AM IST Trade
Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : Lemon Tree Hotels stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2024, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 157.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.95 per share. Investors should monitor Lemon Tree Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Lemon Tree Hotels opened at 157.65 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 157.75 and a low of 154.25. With a market capitalization of 12,473.32 crores, the stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of 159 and low of 112.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 178,299 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 11:38 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving within the range of 156.85 to 154.25 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by considering purchases near the hourly support level of 154.25 and potential sales near the hourly resistance level of 156.85. Please note that your training data goes up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1155.9Support 1154.55
Resistance 2156.6Support 2153.9
Resistance 3157.25Support 3153.2
20 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: Lemon Tree Hotels closed at ₹157.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 157.75 & 154.25 yesterday to end at 154.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

