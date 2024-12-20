Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Lemon Tree Hotels opened at ₹157.65 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹157.75 and a low of ₹154.25. With a market capitalization of ₹12,473.32 crores, the stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹159 and low of ₹112.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 178,299 shares for the day.
Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving within the range of 156.85 to 154.25 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by considering purchases near the hourly support level of 154.25 and potential sales near the hourly resistance level of 156.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|155.9
|Support 1
|154.55
|Resistance 2
|156.6
|Support 2
|153.9
|Resistance 3
|157.25
|Support 3
|153.2
Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹157.75 & ₹154.25 yesterday to end at ₹154.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend