Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : Lemon Tree Hotels stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -2.6 %. The stock closed at 157.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.55 per share. Investors should monitor Lemon Tree Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Lemon Tree Hotels opened at 157.65 and closed at the same price, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of 157.75 and a low of 151.4 during the day. The market capitalization stood at approximately 12,143.13 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 159 and a low of 112.05, with a trading volume of 502,520 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 153.0, 0.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy7766
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
23 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: Lemon Tree Hotels volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6476 k

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 90.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 428 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: Lemon Tree Hotels closed at ₹157.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 157.75 & 151.4 yesterday to end at 153.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

