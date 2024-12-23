Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Lemon Tree Hotels opened at ₹157.65 and closed at the same price, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of ₹157.75 and a low of ₹151.4 during the day. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹12,143.13 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹159 and a low of ₹112.05, with a trading volume of 502,520 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹153.0, 0.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 90.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 428 k.
Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹157.75 & ₹151.4 yesterday to end at ₹153.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend