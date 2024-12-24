Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Lemon Tree Hotels opened at ₹153.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹153.55. The stock reached a high of ₹155.95 and a low of ₹151.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹12,141.55 crore, the company's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹159 and a low of ₹112.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 363,462 shares for Lemon Tree Hotels.
Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Lemon Tree Hotels on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|155.59
|Support 1
|151.28
|Resistance 2
|157.95
|Support 2
|149.33
|Resistance 3
|159.9
|Support 3
|146.97
Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹153.0, 0.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 363 k.
Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹155.95 & ₹151.6 yesterday to end at ₹153.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend