Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : Lemon Tree Hotels stock price went down today, 24 Dec 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 153.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.1 per share. Investors should monitor Lemon Tree Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Lemon Tree Hotels opened at 153.8 and closed slightly lower at 153.55. The stock reached a high of 155.95 and a low of 151.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of 12,141.55 crore, the company's shares have seen a 52-week high of 159 and a low of 112.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 363,462 shares for Lemon Tree Hotels.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Lemon Tree Hotels on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1155.59Support 1151.28
Resistance 2157.95Support 2149.33
Resistance 3159.9Support 3146.97
24 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 153.0, 0.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy7766
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
24 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: Lemon Tree Hotels volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6626 k

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 363 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: Lemon Tree Hotels closed at ₹153.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 155.95 & 151.6 yesterday to end at 153.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

